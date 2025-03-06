Dynatrace Cost & Carbon Optimization App Receives SDIA Certification

Customers benefit from accuracy and increased transparency to support sustainability initiatives

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that the Sustainable Digital Infrastructure Alliance (SDIA) has certified the Dynatrace Cost & Carbon Optimization app. The certification focused on Dynatrace’s accuracy and transparency in calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and on-premises host instances. SDIA’s certification supports the effectiveness and reliability of the Dynatrace Cost & Carbon Optimization app and demonstrates how Dynatrace can help customers achieve their sustainability goals. The SDIA report can be accessed here.

The Cost & Carbon Optimization app delivers real-time insights into the costs and carbon footprint of an organization’s hybrid and multicloud ecosystem, offering optimization recommendations detailing how to reduce both costs and environmental impact. Today, more than 25% of all hosts monitored by Dynatrace OneAgent are reporting their carbon footprint to the Cost & Carbon Optimization app, highlighting the broad interest in IT carbon emissions awareness and reduction.

Max Schulze, CEO at SDIA, said, "SDIA concludes that the Dynatrace Cost and Carbon Optimization app is a reliable estimation system for calculating the operational GHG emissions of IT infrastructure in cloud and on-premises environments. The calculations and methodology used are in line with the best available scientific approach, meeting relevant reporting requirements. Dynatrace meets our requirements for transparency, enabling customers to understand the calculations and to recreate the results for independent verification."

“The Dynatrace Cost & Carbon Optimization app is a must-have for clients faced with evolving sustainability reporting requirements,” said Angelo Kaijser, Managing Director, Conclusion Xforce. “The certification by SDIA validates the approach Dynatrace has taken to integrate IT carbon analytics into its observability platform. We’re excited to work together with Dynatrace in supporting our clients.”

"Understanding and minimizing environmental impact is a critical component of organizations’ strategies as they work to meet the needs and expectations of their customers, employees, investors, and the communities in which they operate,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer, Dynatrace. “SDIA’s certification demonstrates Dynatrace’s continued focus on reducing our collective environmental impact and helping our customers – the largest leading enterprises around the world – to meet their sustainability goals.”

The Dynatrace Cost & Carbon Optimization app is available now.

