Dynasty Financial Partners Surpasses $100 Billion in Platform Assets

Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in platform assets. This milestone is a testament to the quality and character of the 55 independent firms and over 400 advisors that comprise the Dynasty Network. With average assets under management (AUM) per firm of $1.8 billion and average assets per advisor of approximately $250mm, the Dynasty Network represents some of the highest AUM-per-firm and assets-per-advisor ratios in the industry.





Dynasty Financial Partners Founder and CEO Shirl Penney said: “Dynasty continues to lead the way in positively disrupting the centuries-old wealth management industry. Clearly our belief in the Triangulation of AdviceTM (when financial advice is delivered separately from where assets are custodied and separate again from where financial products are manufactured and sold) resonates in an industry that is ripe for change and we are proud to be the partner of choice for financial advisors and their clients who are in search of an integrated platform that powers their independence.”

“It has been inspiring to see the rapid growth of the independent advisor movement,” added Andrew Marsh, Dynasty Vice Chairman. “We are proud to support those independent advisors that are in search of enhanced Synthetic ScaleSM and superior operating efficiencies for their firms. Dynasty’s Supported IndependenceTM Model offers advisors the freedom to do what they believe is best for their clients, while providing the resources and support to grow their firms both organically and inorganically – potentially in partnership with Dynasty Connect and the Dynasty Investment Bank.”

Dynasty was launched in New York, NY, in December 2010 with a singular mission to empower top advisors to experience the benefits of independence for their clients, their teams, and themselves by providing unparalleled client service, an industry-leading platform and the most advanced offerings in the industry. Dynasty’s founding mantra was Objectivity Without Compromise, and as the business flourished, an increasing number of the nation’s most sophisticated advisors turned to Dynasty as a trusted partner to build their independent businesses without the conflicts inherent in the traditional wealth management space. Dynasty believes that many of the top advisors in the industry want to be Independent But Not AloneTM; they want to benefit from a community that helps them evolve from Advisor to CEOSM.

Growth in OCIO Offerings

Dynasty Financial Partners’ Outsourced Chief Investment Officer offering has experienced significant growth and has been well-received by advisors that see the benefit of outsourcing investments and investment operations. Dynasty currently maintains $49 billion on its Turnkey Asset Management Program and has been named one of America’s Best TAMPs by The Wealth Advisor.

Additionally, this past year Dynasty launched its managed models program called Dynasty Model Select, which has seen impressive early adoption. The program is expected to surpass $7 billion in assets under management by the end of the year.

The Debut of Dynasty Investment Bank

In May 2023, Dynasty became the only firm of its kind to launch an investment bank dedicated to the RIA space. In just its first year of formally operating as a distinct arm of Dynasty Financial Partners, the investment bank has harnessed the unprecedented M&A activity in the RIA space, advising on 18 M&A and recruiting deals representing $21 billion in target assets under management, including some deals in which Dynasty also invested through one of its capital programs. With this new offering, Dynasty empowers its Network Partners, as well as advisors and firms outside of its Network, to be intentional about achieving their corporate mission, long-term growth objectives and succession plans on their own terms. Dynasty can help advisors raise debt and equity; run recapitalizations; pursue acquisitions; execute sales; and conduct valuations.

Enhanced Technology Platform

Dynasty continues to roll out a purpose-built, secure, and fully integrated platform, providing advisors with a holistic 360-degree view of the essential data, analytics, and insights they need to efficiently manage and grow their businesses while seamlessly connecting with clients. This new experience was developed at the intersection of technology and transformation, harnessing the power of data and automation to help Dynasty’s network of firms serve their clients as never before. This new single pane of glass streamlines the workday starting with an intuitive, feature-rich dashboard, while the Dynasty Hub delivers seamless navigation for one-stop access points across the technology stack. Newly introduced capabilities in the Hub include Dynasty ProtectSM, a tool developed to support customized, secure data gathering from prospects and clients.

Supporting and Mentoring Women in Wealth Management

The Dynasty Women’s Network supports women in the wealth management industry and inspires more to join. In an industry where women account for barely 20% of a typical firm’s employees, Dynasty is proudly 42% female, and committed to promoting women’s unique and innate talent for advisory work. The firm organizes networking and professional development events throughout the year.

Dynasty held its largest Partner Summit to date at the Auberge Stanly Ranch in Napa, CA earlier this year, and plans to host its annual Investors Forum later this year in its hometown of St. Petersburg, FL. This will be the largest Investors Forum in the firm’s history.

Dynasty Connect – Outsourced Front Office

Dynasty continues to accelerate investment into its newest business line – Dynasty Connect. Dynasty Connect is an outsourced front office and partnered growth engine for firms in the Dynasty Network, dedicated to supporting both their organic and inorganic growth efforts through the identification, qualification, nurturing, and referral of high-quality prospects – both end clients and advisors interested in joining Dynasty Network firms. To the prospective end client or advisor, Dynasty Connect is a concierge service dedicated to understanding their needs in finding an advisor or advisory firm, providing education on the options available to them, and making an informed connection to advisory firms well-suited to meet their needs. Still a new and growing offering, Dynasty Connect has referred over $500 million in prospective AUM to date.

Dynasty Delta

In 2024, Dynasty collaborated with F2 Strategy to conduct an in-depth analysis of the benefits of partnering with Dynasty as a wealth tech solution. The findings highlight substantial advantages, specifically that RIAs who partner with Dynasty have 30% lower headcount, twice the growth, and a 43% higher valuation than the RIA industry average. Dynasty’s comprehensive platform not only streamlines operations but also catalyzes robust business growth. Furthermore, the research underscores the transformative impact of technology in empowering advisory firms. The whitepaper stands as a valuable resource for advisors navigating the path to independence, offering strategic insights into technology investments and operational frameworks.

“Now is an incredible time to be an independent financial advisor,” continued Penney. “The perfect storm of demand (people looking for independent financial advice) and supply (independent advisors available to serve them) imbalance, the democratization of advice, and the growth of the ecosystem supporting independent advisors has resulted in a rapid professionalization of the space. In the midst of all of this change, we see opportunity and Dynasty is committed to helping financial advisors service their clients better and build better businesses.”

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty's technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations, and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For nearly a decade and a half, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. A recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients; a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions; the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest; the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution; an entrepreneurial culture; and an experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients' growth, onboarding new clients, increasing clients' use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating complementary acquisitions.

