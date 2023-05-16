Dynamo Software’s Investor Portal Solution Recognized for Product Innovation and Excellence

The 10th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards Presents Dynamo’s Investor Portal with Top Honors in Client Communications

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestments–Alternative investments FinTech Dynamo Software announced today that its Investor Portal product has been recognized as the winner in the “Client Communications (exc. Reporting)” category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements of the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judges highlighted the flexibility of Dynamo’s platform to grow with an increasing number of investors and products, the intuitive monitoring of engagement, and ease of responding to ad hoc reporting requests.

“We accept this recognition from the Family Wealth Report awards with gratitude and are honored to join a list of talented wealth management professionals and organizations,” said Hank Boughner, CEO of Dynamo. “Our team’s dedication to building a world-class cloud platform with end-to-end capabilities for the alternative investments ecosystem is evident. It’s a specific, nuanced sector, and within that, family offices and wealth managers have distinct needs that we are committed to meeting. A streamlined communication portal that is both secure and dynamic is an important capability family offices and wealth managers need to power their business and growth.”

As new funds launch and a firm’s investor base grows, collecting information, monitoring engagement, and responding to ad hoc reporting requests can place undue strain on investor relations and finance teams. With Dynamo’s secure Investor Portal, two-way communication with prospective and existing investors has never been more manageable and efficient. Wealth managers can share marketing materials, collect investor information, and post investor and fund-specific data for investors to peruse at will. Investors can manage their communication preferences, request information, and access historical data and documents on an ad hoc basis.

“Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to rigorous and independent judging process and be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year,” explained Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report. “I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms – they are all worthy recipients who join the elite list of wealth management professionals who form global elite of Family Wealth Report Award winners.”

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo Software’s mission is to be the leading global, end-to-end cloud software platform for the alternatives ecosystem, serving the information sharing and analytical data needs of our constituents. Since 1998, the company has been providing industry-tailored, highly-configurable investment management, reporting, and data management cloud software solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Dynamo’s cloud-based solutions serve the private investment landscape including: private equity and venture capital funds, real estate investment firms, infrastructure, hedge funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, prime brokers, fund of funds, family offices, and fund administrators. The Dynamo™ platform has improved the productivity across the alternatives ecosystem, including CRM, fundraising, deal management, research management, investor servicing, portfolio management, and compliance teams worldwide. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

