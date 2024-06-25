Dynamo Introduces Next-Gen Investor Portal to Revolutionize Investor Communications

Dynamo Investor Portal v3.0 Provides ALTS Investment Teams with Unparalleled Digital Experience for Building Optimal Engagement and a Professional Presence with Clients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestments—Dynamo Software, a FinTech uniquely serving the alternative investment workflow needs of both General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs), today announced new advancements in digital investor communication solutions. Dynamo Investor Portal v3.0., a next-gen upgrade of its flagship investor communications module, redefines the standards of investor engagement and document management with new features built to deliver an unparalleled digital experience.





In Dynamo’s 2024 global survey of GPs, investor relations was in the top two areas of technology focus for respondents this year, closely following deal management and CRM.

See Dynamo’s new Investor Portal in action by watching a brief introductory video.

A New Benchmark in Digital Investor Engagement

Dynamo Investor Portal v3.0 boasts a completely reimagined document management system, designed from the ground up to offer the ultimate user experience. Enhanced filters, effortless document downloads, and sophisticated categorization ensure that crucial investment documents are organized and accessible like never before. The portal introduces a Tax Center integration for simplified tax documentation, advanced protection to secure sensitive documents, and a focus on PDFs to provide a seamless format for all document needs. Additionally, Dynamo’s secure Investor Portal provides a digital fundraising experience to accelerate capital raising.

“We are setting a new precedent for investor communications with the introduction of Dynamo Investor Portal v3.0,” said Steve Tobio, VP of Product for Dynamo. “Our commitment to digital experience and professional client engagement is at the heart of this upgrade. We’re not just launching a re-imagined version of our Investor Portal; we’re revolutionizing how investors interact with their portfolios.”

Elevating Real Estate Investment Opportunities

Dynamo Investor Portal v3.0 introduces enhanced features specifically designed for real estate investors. A fully-responsive design ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience across all devices, while the Google Maps integration offers easy access to location insights. The flexible, intuitive portal can be tailored to fit unique investment strategies, offering unmatched specialization in real estate investment opportunities.

“Our goal is to pioneer a new era in investor communications and digital engagement with the launch of our new Investor Portal,” said Dynamo Software CEO Hank Boughner. “This transformative upgrade reflects our unwavering dedication to setting industry gold standard in investor communications – for a number of verticals including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and real estate. By focusing on digital experience and client engagement, we are reshaping the landscape of investor communications, driving unprecedented value for both GPs and LPs alike. With enhanced features, including a fully-responsive design, we are empowering investors to seize opportunities and navigate the dynamic realm of alternative investments with precision and ease.”

Availability & Pricing

Dynamo Investor Portal v.30 is available now. Existing Dynamo clients should contact their Account Manager to review use case(s) and software licensing costs. New firms interested in learning more can reach out to Dynamo’s team by requesting a demo.

About Dynamo Software, Inc.



Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.

