Dynamic Welcomes 5 New Wealth Advisory Practices in the First Half of 2023

Expands U.S. Network, Serving More than $4 Billion of Client Assets as of August 2023

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assetmanagement—Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, welcomed five new wealth advisory practices to its nationwide network of advisor clients during the first half of 2023. They include the first advisor in Minnesota to join the Dynamic network, and bring Dynamic’s advisor representation in Arizona to 20, No. 1 in the network with the highest number of advisors, and California to 18, No. 2.





The new advisors expand the Dynamic network across the U.S., which comprises approximately 77 Independent Advisory Representatives (IARs) and six Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) located in 18 states, serving more than 5,300 clients and more than $4 billion in assets (as of August 2023). The new advisors are as follows, listed by practice name:

Dynamic Wealth Advisors, Phoenix: Jay Rabins, Investment Advisor; Roger Nusbaum, Investment Advisor. Denver: Rodney Smith, Wealth Management Advisor

Jay Rabins, Investment Advisor; Roger Nusbaum, Investment Advisor. Rodney Smith, Wealth Management Advisor Renatus Private Wealth Advisors, Chandler, Ariz.: Theresa Krueg, MSFS; Jeffrey Krueg, Advisor Consultant; Theresa Standart, Senior Financial Advisor

Theresa Krueg, MSFS; Jeffrey Krueg, Advisor Consultant; Theresa Standart, Senior Financial Advisor Tactical Tax Wealth Management *, Phoenix: Andrew Victor, founder and principal; Dylan Mumm, Financial Planner

Andrew Victor, founder and principal; Dylan Mumm, Financial Planner Williams & Novak Wealth Management *, Westlake Village, Calif.: Jacob Williams, AAMS®; Dan Novak, MBA, CFP®

Jacob Williams, AAMS®; Dan Novak, MBA, CFP® Wisdom Wealth Management, Bloomington, Minn.: Anne Ward, CFP®, AIF®, MPAS™, CRPC®

*Denotes RIA

“My partnership with Dynamic allows me to provide a small firm feel with big firm resources for my clients,” said Anne Ward, CFP®, AIF®, MPAS™, CRPC®, founder and principal of Wisdom Wealth Management, Bloomington, Minn., and Dynamic’s first IAR in Minnesota.

“I provide the experience and personalized advice and the Dynamic team takes care of the rest, handling investment management services, compliance and back-office support. Dynamic provides the purchasing power, leading-edge technology tools and extensive investment research.”

Along with comprehensive investment management, compliance, and front, middle and back-office services, a partnership with Dynamic can be customized for advisors’ needs and allows for other professional services and practice support, including Wealth360™, Dynamic’s all-in-one platform and Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium client-facing service solution.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these outstanding advisors to our network as there’s never been a better time to join Dynamic,” said Jim Cannon, Dynamic founder and CEO. “We continue to refine our processes and invest in our people to serve advisors with the utmost care, handling their operations and investment management and delivering the technology and compliance necessary for successful advisory practices.”

About Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors who value independence and want to elevate their practices to the next level, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a professional services and TAMP solutions provider, delivering a complete business and investment solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 83 wealth advisory practices in 18 states; it includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving more than 5,300 clients and more than $4 billion (as of August 2023) in assets. For more information, visit DynamicAdvisorSolutions.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC, dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor.

