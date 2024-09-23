Home Business Wire Dynamic Map Platform Expands HD Map Coverage to 16 European Countries
VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynamic Map Platform (DMP), the world’s leading automotive high-definition map and software company, is proud to announce its initial release of its HD map spanning 16 countries in Europe. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide the most accurate and comprehensive mapping solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies.

DMP has set a new industry standard by mapping more than 270,000 km of motorways and trunk roads, achieving an absolute accuracy of 15 cm for key map features. Building on its success in North America, Japan, and Korea, DMP’s Europe map features a full set of roadway characteristics and elements that are essential for developing safe, customer-preferred hands-free driving systems.

“Our expansion into these 16 countries underscores our commitment to supporting the global automotive industry with the most accurate, reliable, and detailed maps available,” said Shuichi Yoshimura, CEO and president of DMP. “Our European expansion is just the beginning — we are continuously working to enhance and extend our mapping coverage globally. We are progressing on our mission to model the Earth.”

The Europe HD map includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

DMP’s ‘ground truth’ roadway measurements and diverse set of map features are pivotal for Level 2+ ADAS functions, contributing to robust roadway modeling and analytics. The company’s sophisticated toolchain can accurately identify and map hundreds of road features, ensuring that both physical and virtual roadway elements are precisely captured. Observable elements such as paint lines, objects, and traffic control devices, alongside virtual features like lane centerlines, trajectories, and virtual lane edges, are important inputs for safe, comfortable, hands-off driving.

“Our focus on accuracy is what sets us apart in the industry,” said Chris Thibodeau, CEO of DMP North America. “By employing a highly detailed and precise mapping system, we empower automakers to develop ADAS and autonomous systems that are not only safer but also more intuitive for the driver.”

DMP’s Europe HD maps will soon be available for integration into automotive OEMs’ systems, and the company is actively collaborating with several leading automakers to ensure seamless integration and testing.

For more information about Dynamic Map Platform and its offerings, please visit dmp-maps.com. For media inquiries, email Sharon Carty at scarty@dmp-maps.com.

ABOUT DYNAMIC MAP PLATFORM

Dynamic Map Platform is the leading geospatial measurement and mapping company supplying HD maps and software for today’s advanced driver assistance systems and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles. Prior to being acquired by DMP, Ushr launched the world’s first HD map into mass production. DMP’s precise HD maps today continue to enable hands-free driver assistance that is uniquely safe and confident.

Contacts

Sharon Carty

scarty@dmp-maps.com

