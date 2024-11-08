Home Business Wire DXC Technology to Present at J.P. Morgan 2024 Ultimate Services Conference
ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it will participate at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Ultimate Services Conference on November 14, 2024 in New York City. Raul Fernandez, DXC’s President and CEO, is scheduled to present at 10:10 am ET. A webcast of the fire side chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of DXC’s investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com


About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com

Source: DXC Technology

Category: Investor Relations

Contacts

Roger Sachs, CFA, Investor Relations, +1-201-250-0801, roger.sachs@dxc.com
Sean B. Pasternak, Corporate Media Relations, +1-647-975-7326, sean.pasternak@dxc.com

