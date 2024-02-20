Home Business Wire DXC Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

DXC Technology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • Susquehanna Financial Group’s 2024 Technology Conference – DXC management is hosting a series of investor meetings at the Palace Hotel in New York City on February 29, 2024.
  • Morgan Stanley’s 2024 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Raul Fernandez, President and CEO, is hosting a fire side chat at 8am PST followed by a series of investor meetings at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on March 4, 2024. A webcast of the fire side chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of DXC’s investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com

Source: DXC Technology

Category: Investor Relations

Contacts

John Sweeney, CFA, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, +1-980-315-3665, john.sweeney@dxc.com

Sean B. Pasternak, Corporate Media Relations, +1-647-975-7326, sean.pasternak@dxc.com

Articoli correlati

MarketAxess to Participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today...
Continua a leggere

CoStar Group 2023 Revenue Increased 13%, Apartments.com Crosses $1 Billion in Annualized Run Rate Revenue in January 2024, and Homes.com Crosses $1 Million in...

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the...
Continua a leggere

Quantum Announces Waiver and Amendment to Term Loan and Revolving Credit Agreements

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) (“Quantum or the “Company”) today filed a Form 8-K detailing amendments to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php