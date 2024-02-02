DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Revenues of $3.40 billion, down 4.7% as compared to prior year, and down 4.5% on an organic basis

Diluted earnings per share was $0.81 vs. $0.25 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.87 vs. $0.95 in the prior year quarter

Q3 FY24 operating cash flow of $706 million, less capital expenditures of $121 million, results in $585 million of free cash flow

Book-to-bill ratio of 0.99x and trailing twelve-month book-to-bill of 0.93x

Returned $252 million to shareholders through share buyback in Q3 FY24, reducing DXC shares outstanding by 5.8%. In the past three years, DXC has repurchased over 30% of its outstanding shares

Raul Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer commented: “I am pleased to report that DXC delivered strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal ’24. We achieved or exceeded our third quarter organic revenue, adjusted EBIT and non-GAAP EPS guidance and delivered $585 million of free cash flow in the quarter. The team is focused on building on this progress as we evolve the operating model to strengthen our go-to-market presence across the offerings. We are committed to continuing the strategy and capital allocation program that we have previously outlined. DXC has an abundance of world class mission critical and digital solutions, deployed and operating every day around the world. I am fully convinced that this rich combination of talent and capabilities will enable DXC to compete and win in the marketplace, and drive significant value for our colleagues, customers and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights(1) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Revenue $ 3,399 $ 3,566 YoY Revenue Growth (4.7 )% (12.8 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) (4.5 )% (3.8 )% Net Income $ 140 $ 61 Net Income as a % of Sales 4.1 % 1.7 % EBIT(2) $ 234 $ 117 EBIT Margin %(2) 6.9 % 3.3 % Adjusted EBIT(2) $ 258 $ 309 Adjusted EBIT Margin %(2) 7.6 % 8.7 % Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.81 $ 0.25 Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted)(2) $ 0.87 $ 0.95 Book-to-Bill (TTM) 0.93x 1.06x Book-to-Bill 0.99x 1.34x

(1) In millions, except per-share amounts and numbers presented as percentages and ratios (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Revenue was $3.40 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, down 4.7% as compared to prior year period, and down 4.5% on an organic basis. Third quarter organic revenue growth came in at the midpoint of DXC’s guidance range.

Net income was $140 million, or 4.1% of sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $61 million, or 1.7% of sales, in the prior year quarter. Net income was higher due to increased gains on the sale of businesses, lower depreciation and amortization and lower restructuring costs. EBIT was $234 million or 6.9% of sales. Net income and EBIT in the quarter included the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets of $88 million, restructuring costs of $36 million, net gains on dispositions of $104 million, merger related indemnification charges of $2 million, and transaction, separation, and integration costs of $2 million. Excluding these items, adjusted EBIT was $258 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 7.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, above the Company’s guidance range. Adjusted EBIT was $51 million below the prior year quarter, mainly driven by $18 million lower non-cash pension income, $9 million expense related to executive separation costs, and lower gains on asset sales of $14 million ($14 million gain on asset sales in Q3 FY24 vs. $28 million in Q3 FY23).

Diluted earnings per share was $0.81 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.87 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company repurchased 11 million shares of common stock for a total of $252 million. DXC has retired over 30% of its shares outstanding since the start of fiscal year 2022.

Financial Information by Segment

Global Business Services (“GBS”)(1) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Revenue $ 1,696 $ 1,738 YoY Revenue Growth (2.4 )% (10.7 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) 0.3 % 0.2 % Segment Profit $ 202 $ 244 Segment Profit Margin 11.9 % 14.0 % Book-to-Bill (TTM) 0.97x 1.16x Book-to-Bill 1.26x 1.21x

(1) In millions (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

GBS segment revenue was $1,696 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, down 2.4% compared to the prior year period and up 0.3% on an organic basis. The GBS organic growth was driven by continued growth in the Analytics & Engineering and Insurance offerings. GBS segment profit was $202 million and segment profit margin was 11.9%, down 210 bps compared to prior year. GBS bookings for the quarter were $2.1 billion for a book-to-bill of 1.26x, and 0.97x on a trailing twelve months basis.

Global Infrastructure Services (“GIS”)(1) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Revenue $ 1,703 $ 1,828 YoY Revenue Growth (6.8 )% (14.7 )% YoY Organic Revenue Growth(2) (8.9 )% (7.4 )% Segment Profit $ 121 $ 123 Segment Profit Margin 7.1 % 6.7 % Book-to-Bill (TTM) 0.90x 0.97x Book-to-Bill 0.73x 1.46x

(1) In millions (2) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures provided in Non-GAAP Results.

GIS segment revenue was $1,703 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, down 6.8% compared to the prior year period, and down 8.9% on an organic basis. GIS segment revenue performance was impacted by organic revenue declines in Cloud Infrastructure & ITO, and in Modern Workplace. GIS segment profit was $121 million with a segment profit margin of 7.1%, up 40 bps as compared to prior year. GIS bookings were $1.3 billion in the quarter for a book-to-bill of 0.73x, and 0.90x on a trailing twelve months basis.

Offering Highlights

The results for our six offerings are as follows:

Offerings Revenues Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q3 FY23 Analytics and Engineering $ 555 $ 561 $ 546 $ 558 $ 535 Applications 759 762 770 780 762 Insurance Software & BPS 382 386 382 390 371 Security 109 109 111 113 112 Cloud Infrastructure & ITO 1,168 1,209 1,209 1,270 1,283 Modern Workplace 426 409 423 457 433 Subtotal 3,399 3,436 3,441 3,568 3,496 M&A and Divestitures Revenues — — 5 23 70 Total Revenues $ 3,399 $ 3,436 $ 3,446 $ 3,591 $ 3,566

Cash Flow

Cash Flow Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Cash Flow from Operations $ 706 $ 625 Less Capital Expenditures: Purchase of Property and Equipment (36 ) (66 ) Transition and Transformation Contract Costs (49 ) (52 ) Software Purchased or Developed (36 ) (44 ) Free Cash Flow $ 585 $ 463

Cash flow from operations was $706 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $625 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, and capital expenditures were $121 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $162 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow (cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures) was $585 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, as compared to $463 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. During the quarter, DXC also realized $36 million in cash from the sale of assets and businesses.

Guidance

The Company’s guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 is presented in the table below. The full year guidance has been reduced, for organic revenue growth to a range of (4.5)% – (4.3)%, adjusted EBIT margin to 7.1% – 7.2%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to $3.00 to $3.05. We are maintaining FY24 free cash flow guidance of $800 million.

Key Metrics Q4 FY24



Guidance FY24



Guidance Lower



End Higher



End Lower



End Higher



End Organic Revenue Growth % (6.5)% (5.5)% (4.5)% (4.3)% Adjusted EBIT Margin 7.0% 7.5% 7.1% 7.2% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.85 $3.00 $3.05 Free Cash Flow $800 Revenue Revenue $ $3,350 $3,390 $13,630 $13,670 Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues % (0.7)% (1.8)% Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues % 0.5% 0.9% Others Pension Income Benefit* ~$20 ~$87 Net Interest Expense ~$26 ~$90 Non-GAAP Tax Rate ~30% ~34% Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 180 183 ~197 Restructuring & TSI Expense ~$125 Capital Lease / Asset Financing Payments ~$440 Foreign Exchange Assumptions Current Estimate Current Estimate $/Euro Exchange Rate $1.09 $1.09 $/GBP Exchange Rate $1.27 $1.26 $/AUD Exchange Rate $0.67 $0.66

*Pension benefit is split between Cost Of Sales (COS) & Other Income: Fiscal year 2024: Net pension benefit of $80 million; $65 million service cost in COS, $145 million pension benefit in Other income Fiscal year 2023: Net pension benefit of $178 million; $73 million service cost in COS, $251 million pension benefit in Other income

DXC does not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures that it discusses as part of its guidance because certain significant information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all, including, most notably, the impact of significant non-recurring items. Without this information, DXC does not believe that a reconciliation would be meaningful.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on February 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is +1 (888) 330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (240) 789-2717. The passcode for all participants is 4164760. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until February 8, 2024. The phone number for the replay is +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199. The replay passcode is 4164760.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements often include words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intends,” “objective,” “plans,” “projects,” “strategy,” “target,” and “will” and words and terms of similar substance in discussions of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to our future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, divestitures, competitive position, growth opportunities, share repurchases, dividend payments, plans and objectives of management and other matters. These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the on-going coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our inability to succeed in our strategic objectives; the risk of liability or damage to our reputation resulting from security incidents, including breaches, and cyber-attacks to our systems and networks and those of our business partners, insider threats, disclosure of sensitive data or failure to comply with data protection laws and regulations in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment; in each case, whether deliberate or accidental; our inability to develop and expand our service offerings to address emerging business demands and technological trends, including our inability to sell differentiated services amongst our offerings; our inability to compete in certain markets and expand our capacity in certain offshore locations and risks associated with such offshore locations, such as the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas; failure to maintain our credit rating and ability to manage working capital, refinance and raise additional capital for future needs; public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our indebtedness; the competitive pressures faced by our business; our inability to accurately estimate the cost of services, and the completion timeline of contracts; execution risks by us and our suppliers, customers, and partners; the risks associated with climate change and natural disasters; increased scrutiny of, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social, and governance initiatives; our inability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with key partners; the risks associated with prolonged periods of inflation or current macroeconomic conditions, including the current decline in economic growth rates in the United States and in other countries, the possibility of reduced spending by customers in the areas we serve, the success of our cost-takeout efforts, continuing unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, and our ability to close new deals in the event of an economic slowdown; the risks associated with our international operations, such as risks related to currency exchange rates; our inability to comply with existing and new laws and regulations, including social and environmental responsibility regulations, policies and provisions, as well as customer and investor demands; our inability to achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plans; inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights or our inability to protect our own intellectual property assets; our inability to procure third-party licenses required for the operation of our products and service offerings; risks associated with disruption of our supply chain; our inability to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; potential losses due to asset impairment charges; our inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our common stock; pending investigations, claims and disputes and any adverse impact on our profitability and liquidity; disruptions in the credit markets, including disruptions that reduce our customers’ access to credit and increase the costs to our customers of obtaining credit; counterparty default risk in our hedging program; our failure to bid on projects effectively; financial difficulties of our customers and our inability to collect receivables; our inability to maintain and grow our customer relationships over time and to comply with customer contracts or government contracting regulations or requirements; our inability to succeed in our strategic transactions; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; risks following the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) and Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s (“HPES”) businesses, including anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, and future capital expenditures; risks following the spin-off of our former U.S. Public Sector business (the “USPS”) and its related mergers with Vencore Holding Corp. and KeyPoint Government Solutions in June 2018 to form Perspecta Inc. (including its successors and permitted assigns, “Perspecta”), which was acquired by Peraton in May 2021 For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2023.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.

We believe EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses.

One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily customer-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, impairment losses, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts, reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management’s control.

We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present organic revenues.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an “organic basis” so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during all periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 December 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 Revenues $ 3,399 $ 3,566 $ 10,281 $ 10,839 Costs of services 2,636 2,799 7,988 8,504 Selling, general and administrative 294 315 949 988 Depreciation and amortization 350 375 1,055 1,144 Restructuring costs 36 49 91 135 Interest expense 78 56 222 137 Interest income (56 ) (41 ) (158 ) (89 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of businesses (103 ) 9 (96 ) 12 Other income, net (48 ) (98 ) (188 ) (270 ) Total costs and expenses 3,187 3,464 9,863 10,561 Income before income taxes 212 102 418 278 Income tax expense 72 41 137 86 Net income 140 61 281 192 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (16 ) 2 (10 ) 4 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 156 $ 59 $ 291 $ 188 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.26 $ 1.45 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.25 $ 1.43 $ 0.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 190.31 229.54 200.68 230.65 Diluted EPS 191.93 233.00 203.55 234.38

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,691 $ 1,858 Receivables, net 3,132 3,441 Prepaid expenses 555 565 Other current assets 153 255 Assets held for sale — 5 Total current assets 5,531 6,124 Intangible assets, net 2,314 2,569 Operating right-of-use assets, net 784 909 Goodwill 541 539 Deferred income taxes, net 622 460 Property and equipment, net 1,780 1,979 Other assets 3,318 3,247 Assets held for sale – non-current 2 18 Total Assets $ 14,892 $ 15,845 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 661 $ 500 Accounts payable 870 782 Accrued payroll and related costs 552 569 Current operating lease liabilities 295 317 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,596 1,836 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 846 1,054 Income taxes payable 141 120 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 9 Total current liabilities 4,961 5,187 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 3,880 3,900 Non-current deferred revenue 698 788 Non-current operating lease liabilities 542 648 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 564 587 Other long-term liabilities 881 912 Liabilities related to assets held for sale – non-current — 3 Total Liabilities 11,526 12,025 Total Equity 3,366 3,820 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,892 $ 15,845

