Dutchie 2.0: Modernizing Cannabis Retail with Personalization and AI Across Point of Sale, E-commerce, and Loyalty & Marketing

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dutchie, the leading technology platform powering $22 billion in cannabis sales, today announced the launch of Dutchie 2.0, a transformative update designed to help dispensaries thrive in an increasingly competitive market. With a focus on personalization, efficiency, and data-driven decision making, Dutchie 2.0 provides retailers with the tools they need to achieve new levels of success.









“This release marks a new era for Dutchie, reinforcing our mission to support the cannabis industry with cutting-edge technology,” said Tim Barash, CEO of Dutchie. “Dutchie 2.0 goes beyond compliance to elevate the customer experience, drive revenue growth, and optimize operations. We understand the challenges of today’s market, and believe our platform will be instrumental in helping our customers get the most out of key parts of their businesses.”

Other key components of Dutchie 2.0 include:

Creating personalized customer journeys. Dutchie 2.0 uses the power of Machine Learning to understand customer preferences, enabling dispensaries to tailor online and in-store experiences to each individual. Operators can now offer curated product recommendations, targeted promotions, and a truly unique shopping journey that keeps customers coming back for more. This level of personalization leads to increased satisfaction, cart sizes, and customer loyalty.

SEO Optimized and Custom Branded Ecommerce Experience. Dutchie 2.0 empowers dispensaries to elevate their online presence with advanced SEO optimizations and effortless custom branding, driving traffic, enhancing search engine visibility, and creating a seamless shopping journey from discovery to checkout.

360° mobile-first reporting engine. Dutchie's new reporting suite provides interactive sales, inventory, labor, and customer insights right at your fingertips. Operators can see how their stores are performing across markets and then drill down into specific brand sell thru rates in just a few clicks, and view years of data in less than one second.

Empowering effortless marketing and loyalty. Building a loyal customer base is essential for any dispensary. Dutchie 2.0 makes it easier with integrated marketing and loyalty tools. Launch targeted campaigns with powerful segmentation tools, automate personalized communications, and create rewarding loyalty programs that drive repeat business and foster lasting customer relationships.

Cashless payments integrated into online shopping. Pay-by-Bank powered by Plaid seamlessly integrates into Dutchie's e-commerce, kiosk, and mobile app, unlocking cashless payments with dramatically more usage and engagement than legacy ACH solutions. Pay-by-Bank users are more likely to be loyal consumers, and spend 25% more than cash, checkout twice as fast, and pick up 95+% of the orders they place online.

Dutchie Hub unlocks in-store payments that deliver retail outcomes. Dutchie Hub allows your customers to ditch the cash with a modern, dispensary branded, in-store checkout experience. The Hub integrates personalized upsells that can boost cart sizes 30+%, increase budtender tips by 100%, and make loyalty sign up the default flow for in-store customers.

Streamlining operations from seed to sale. Efficiency is key to running a successful dispensary. Dutchie 2.0 simplifies and automates critical tasks like inventory management, order fulfillment, and compliance reporting. This frees up valuable staff time to focus on what matters most: providing exceptional customer service and building meaningful connections. With Dutchie 2.0, dispensaries can optimize their workflows, reduce errors, and improve overall productivity.

Enhanced and new partner integrations. New integrations like Metric Retail ID and LucidID complement our many integrations with partners like AlpineIQ, SpringBig, and 100+ others

To learn more about how Dutchie can help your dispensary thrive, visit http://business.dutchie.com.

About Dutchie:

Dutchie is the cannabis technology software platform enabling cannabis commerce, streamlining dispensary operations, and providing safe and easy access for consumers. Powering over 6,500 dispensaries throughout the U.S. and Canada, and facilitating over 22 billion dollars in sales annually, Dutchie is a complete cannabis operating system, providing solutions for point of sale, ecommerce, loyalty and marketing, seamless payments, and more.

