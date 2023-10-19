DUOS Advances its Growth Strategy, Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Michael Furstenberg Brings Decades of Healthcare Marketing Expertise to DUOS to Steward the Company’s Brand and Reimagine the Member Experience in Health Care

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DUOS, a digital health company empowering older adults to live independently through partnerships with Medicare Advantage (MA) health plans, today announced the appointment of Michael Furstenberg as Vice President of Marketing. This appointment coincides with the launch of DUOS+AI, a conversational interface that uses a large language model (LLM) to recommend optimal care services and connect beneficiaries with essential resources required to attain the highest level of health.





With more than 20 years in the healthcare industry and extensive knowledge in managed care, Furstenberg has robust experience working with payors and executing member marketing strategies to drive engagement and activation. In his role, Furstenberg is responsible for all marketing and communication functions and is working closely with Jenn Kerfoot, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, as well as the executive leadership team, to externalize the key capabilities and value DUOS offers health plans and their members through leading technology and a powerful digital experience that’s evolving to better serve the unique needs of people who are aging in place. Additionally, he is accountable for defining a new brand identity to reflect the company’s transformation and purposes of forming trusted relationships with older adults using technology and making recommendations for available programs and resources in their communities.

Prior to joining DUOS, Furstenberg was the Chief Marketing Officer at NationsBenefits® where he was instrumental in helping lead the organization from an early stage startup to making the coveted Inc. 5000 list of the Nation’s fastest-growing private companies for 3 consecutive years. Before NationsBenefits, Furstenberg was the Head of Marketing for Aetna Behavioral Health, a business unit of Aetna, a CVS Health® Company, where he directed the formulation and execution of marketing strategies generating engagement with products, programs, and services for a substantial member base.

“I’m delighted to join DUOS and serve a growing population of beneficiaries who deserve convenient, accessible, and intuitive resources for maximizing their benefits and maintaining their livelihood so they can lead fulfilling lives at home,” said Furstenberg. “With a clear strategy centered on reimagining the future of aging with high-tech and high-touch solutions, innovation will continue to be a catalyst for growth at DUOS in an evolving landscape where Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) are impacting people’s health, well-being, and quality of life daily.”

“With the launch of DUOS+AI and more solution innovations on the horizon, Furstenberg’s experience in managing great brands, executing influential campaigns, developing innovative tech-enabled products, and building high-performing teams for startups and established companies alike will prove indispensable to our leadership team,” said Jenn Kerfoot. “Increasing brand awareness and scaling our member activation solutions will further enable us to dismantle barriers to care and access for the thousands of older adults who are aging into Medicare each day in the U.S.”

DUOS was founded to empower older Americans to age independently and maximize the impact of their healthcare plans. By working with caregivers, health plans, and health care providers, DUOS has created technology and armed health plan members with resources that allow each to receive individualized care through plans already available to them. Through DUOS, health plans are able to offer their members access to key aging needs ranging from transportation or buying groceries; access to a primary care physician, lower costs on drugs, and more. DUOS is available in all fifty states, depending on health plan coverage.

DUOS is a digital health company focused on helping older adults stay connected and age independently. Founded in 2020, DUOS focuses on older adults' aging needs and maximizes their well-being by connecting them with untapped health plan benefits and building high trust relationships. The DUOS' System of Aging technology connects caregivers, health plans and healthcare providers to maximize benefits engagement and ensure holistic, personalized support.

