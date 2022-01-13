dunnhumby Partners With SAP to Empower Retailers With Customer Insights

Partnership to help retailers integrate advanced customer insights into their marketing and merchandising programmes

Demonstrates the importance of collaboration to shape innovation and prepare for the future of retail

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–dunnhumby, the world’s leader Customer Data Science, has today unveiled a new strategic partnership with SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, which will help retailers integrate advanced customer insights into their marketing and merchandising programmes.

The partnership will help allow retailers to make faster, customer-led decisions and deliver a more personalised shopper experience in-store and at home. ​Retailers will be able to better translate customer insights into clear actions to simplify and elevate everyday business processes and look ahead to build better connections as they prepare the future of retail.

The power of customer data

With many retailers globally realising the value and insights their customer data holds, there’s never been more of a need to harness these insights to improve the customer experience and drive loyalty. dunnhumby’s SAP partnership is initially focused on leveraging dunnhumby Customer Data Science with the SAP® Assortment Planning solution. The combination of these powerful solutions can help merchandising teams within grocery retailers make faster, better-informed assortment decisions that meet customer needs and drive sales uplift.

The integration of dunnhumby Customer Data Science with SAP Assortment Planning provides a highly-automated solution for all assortment needs from insights and planning through to execution, using the perfect mix of customer data, performance metrics, business rules and predictive science to optimise a retailer’s assortment.

A partnership that puts the customer first

“This partnership can help leading, innovative retailers who want to build loyalty and profitability through a personalised, multi-channel shopping experience, and is just the first step in dunnhumby’s SAP partnership,” explains Will Adcock, Global Head of Alliances and Partnerships, dunnhumby. “By combining dunnhumby’s Customer Data Science with SAP’s expertise in intelligent enterprise application software, we help retailers to make faster, more customer-led decisions, delivering a more seamless customer-centric personalisation journey.”

Achim Schneider, Global Head, SAP Industry Business Unit Retail, SAP adds: “To succeed in today’s business environment, retailers have to become customer-centric and data-led, viewing data as a strategic asset to improve the consumers’ shopping experience and drive key decisions and processes end-to-end. This partnership demonstrates the importance of collaboration and co-innovation to drive the future of retail.”

For more information on the partnership, get in touch with a dunnhumby account executive.

**

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, L’Oréal and Monoprix.

Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Gavin Greene



PR Manager



gavin.greene@dunnhumby.com