Dun & Bradstreet Launches ChatD&B™, Its Advanced Gen AI Assistant

The game-changing conversational assistant for businesses delivers trusted AI responses at your fingertips using Dun & Bradstreet’s comprehensive data and analytics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced today the availability of ChatD&B, the company’s Generative AI (Gen AI) assistant that produces instantaneous business insights on companies and professional contacts. ChatD&B surfaces knowledge across the company’s data blocks, delivering actionable insights to its users ranging from prospecting to company due diligence. ChatD&B users can ask questions in conversational language, and it has the intelligence to access and analyze the underlying data to deliver the most relevant and accurate output.





Fueled by Dun & Bradstreet’s validated and timely data, ChatD&B answers questions posed on a commercial entity within seconds. The assistant also understands the data Dun & Bradstreet clients have access to and delivers responses based on those entitlements. ChatD&B includes several features unique to Dun & Bradstreet including:

Tool Integration: ChatD&B operates independently, integrating with various APIs that connect it to multiple databases, allowing it to retrieve up-to-date and pertinent information in real-time and be accessible anywhere, anytime. Standard chatbots typically rely on pre-programmed responses, limited data sources and operate within select user interfaces.

Explainability of Responses: ChatD&B can show which tools (APIs) were used to generate each response. This explainability ensures users can see the sources and understand the basis for the information provided, enhancing trust.

Auditability: ChatD&B's actions, including which APIs were called and the data retrieved, can be logged and audited. This feature gives users the ability to review the information at any time and is crucial for compliance and verification.

Dynamic Information Retrieval: ChatD&B accesses and utilizes the latest data available from the connected databases, providing instant answers. Standard agents often use static data, which can become outdated.

Transparency: As part of Dun & Bradstreet's commitment to responsible AI, our ChatD&B AI System Card has been posted in the AI section of our Trust Centre and provides users and the public with insights about the ethical design of this new AI solution.

“Our patent-pending autonomous Gen AI agents and ‘show your work’ framework make data sources and lineage explainable in ChatD&B, allowing users to have confidence in the quality and accuracy of the information presented,” said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “We believe Dun & Bradstreet stands out as a leader for our ability to harness our highly valued commercial data across both public and private companies to deliver a Gen AI experience at scale anywhere, anytime with ChatD&B.”

A Strong Commitment to Responsible AI

ChatD&B has been built in keeping with the company’s commitment to privacy and data protection, security, and responsible AI governance. Dun & Bradstreet’s comprehensive data and AI capabilities are foundational to the company’s success as a trusted provider of commercial data and analytics to more than 90% of the Fortune 500. Dun & Bradstreet adheres to responsible data and AI principles that guide on how the company operates and scales its data and AI-fueled solutions with its customers’ best interests in mind.

After broad testing and use with over a thousand Dun & Bradstreet team members, the ChatD&B early adopters’ program was extended to health care, professional services, grocers, technology and banking and financial solutions clients, among others. Feedback has centered on the assistant’s speed of data retrieval, quick summarization of information, and data accuracy as key benefits.

“ChatD&B answers our clients’ most pressing questions across a variety of business data including firmographic, linkage, financial and operational risks, principals and contacts, events and much more,” said Kotovets. “Our goal is to make it easy for companies of all sizes to traverse our data blocks and use ChatD&B to get the information they need faster and get their jobs done.”

Free 90-Day Trial

ChatD&B is now available in North America, with other markets soon to follow. The company is launching a 90-day free trial of the ChatD&B assistant to its North America API customers based on their existing data footprint. The trial expires on December 31, 2024.

To experience ChatD&B, watch this video and go here for more information.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

