Dun & Bradstreet Introduces Gen AI Capabilities to D&B Hoovers™ Sales Intelligence Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI. These new Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) capabilities integrated into D&B Hoovers, the company’s sales intelligence solution, expand the company’s existing Gen AI solutions introduced over the last year.





D&B Hoovers SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI boost sales prospecting and lead generation across channels, improve targeting and personalization to deliver more intelligent customer experiences, and provide a productive and effortless experience for sales and marketing teams. Client feedback has shown benefits to productivity, process simplification, and go to market speed. Currently, there are 4,000 customers using these new AI-powered capabilities which speaks to both the engagement Dun & Bradstreet has with its clients and the ongoing innovation it is delivering to meet their needs. D&B Hoovers SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI are based on AiBE, Dun & Bradstreet’s foundational architecture for quickly building, testing, and launching new solutions.

“The new Gen AI capabilities within D&B Hoovers are the next step in delivering intelligent sales and marketing experiences that will have a tangible effect on businesses. It’s essential to reach the right buyers, at the right time, and with the right offers,” said Eric Kider, General Manager, Sales & Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. “D&B Hoovers SmartMail AI and SmartSearch AI enable sales and marketing teams to think and move quickly to unlock their full potential and to do so with trusted insights across the industry’s leading footprint of business and contact data.”

Hoovers SmartMail AI streamlines the target outreach process through automated messaging and deployment to high targeted contacts. A productivity booster for sales and marketing teams, it leverages AI-optimized messaging for individualized content creation such as emails to prospects and customers. SmartMail AI uses personalized inputs about the contact and their relationship with the sender, adjusts the language in as many as 19 languages globally, as well as email tone, and prepares the message to be sent directly from the sender’s email application.

Hoovers SmartSearch AI is an AI-powered chat assistant that helps users to quickly build targeted lists of companies and contacts matching specific criteria such as country, city, industry, company size, and much more. This interactive capability ensures the user’s desired audience is delivered to maximize reach and response based on count, making it effortless to identify and action targeted opportunities.

