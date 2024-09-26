Dun & Bradstreet Data & AI Summit 2024 to Showcase Strategies for Building Future-Forward Generative AI Initiatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced its Data & AI Summit 2024, a premiere event that brings together industry leaders, data experts and AI innovators. The Summit, which will be held October 3 in person in Chicago and virtually from around the world, will offer actionable strategies for developing AI-driven data insights to better achieve business objectives. The one-day event is free; register here to attend.





The Data & AI Summit 2024 features a distinguished lineup of experts, including Dun & Bradstreet executives, and customer and partner speakers who will address and host a series of in-depth sessions focused on real-world use cases, beginning with a keynote from Dun & Bradstreet Chief Data & Analytics Officer Gary Kotovets on “Data and AI Challenges and Trends.”

Attendees will also hear about critical topics such as adapting to a digital-first world, enhancing entity resolution with AI, and solving data quality challenges.

“The union of AI and data has amplified the intrinsic value that trusted data carries when AI is applied. Dun & Bradstreet has long been innovating in the AI landscape and our AI-ready data, with its high quality, consistency and reliability, is essential to implement AI-data driven initiatives,” said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data Officer & Analytics Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “Our Data & AI Summit 2024 will provide attendees with needed strategies and tactics to help them realize the significance of their data and gain a competitive edge for Gen AI initiatives.”

This hybrid event will feature an all-day livestream event on October 3 that begins at 9:30 a.m. CT and an exclusive in-person Leadership Summit in Chicago at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT. Registration and agenda information can be found here.

