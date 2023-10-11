Dun & Bradstreet and Lendio Fuel Small Businesses with Pathways to Capital and Funding Options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, and Lendio, a leading provider of small business financial solutions, have joined forces to help provide small businesses with seamless access to Lendio’s personalized funding options through the Dun & Bradstreet small business portal. From start-up to existing businesses, access to funding helps drive growth and create jobs regardless of where each company is in their journey. To date, through this collaboration, small businesses across 38 states and in 18 different industries have received millions of dollars in business financing.





Access to capital is critical to the 33 million small businesses in the United States, especially to early-stage businesses. Every business has different needs, and no financial solution is one-size-fits-all. Through this relationship, Dun & Bradstreet is making it easier and faster for small businesses to apply to Lendio’s extensive network of lenders to secure the right financing solution to meet the needs of their business. Through streamlined digital access to Lendio’s single application process, small businesses can quickly gain access to a variety of financing offerings, such as SBA loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing, among others.

“As a trusted solution to help small businesses grow, Dun & Bradstreet has established a path to pair customers to multiple funding and lending options through Lendio’s platform,” said Chris Moss, General Manager, North America Small Business at Dun & Bradstreet. “Our top priority is helping to ensure the success of our small business customers and their ability to have fast access to capital is critical.”

In the rapidly evolving business landscape, a good business profile plays an essential role in a company’s success, helping to attract customers and vendors, bring new suppliers or partners onboard, win valuable new business, or receive more flexible financing terms. Dun & Bradstreet’s small business portfolio has enabled millions of customers to build credibility and trust as they establish a D-U-N-S number, gain exposure on a global business directory, and build a business credit profile – all steps that can help companies get ready to apply for financing.

Lendio has facilitated access to capital for more than 350,000 small businesses, for more than $13 billion in total funding, helping small businesses survive and thrive. Lendio’s comprehensive suite of lending and funding options caters to various needs, empowering small businesses to secure the necessary capital for their operations.

“We’ve worked with hundreds of thousands of small businesses at Lendio, and from those relationships over the past decade, we’ve seen firsthand how important it is for SMBs to get access to capital in a timely matter, with offerings that match their unique business needs,” said Brock Blake, CEO and Co-Founder of Lendio. “Partnering with Dun & Bradstreet to roll out our embedded digital experience is another way we’re helping to fuel the dreams of business owners and meet them where they’re at.”

With the companies’ strong commitment to small businesses, Dun & Bradstreet and Lendio are focused on providing the means for businesses to obtain critical capital for their operations in any stage of their business journey, helping companies seize opportunities for growth and development.

