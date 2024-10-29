Dun & Bradstreet and Databricks Expand Collaboration to Deliver Real-Time Access to Global Datasets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, has expanded its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to deliver its comprehensive business data and analytics on hundreds of millions of businesses and other commercial entities around the globe through the Databricks Marketplace. This partnership utilizes the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to enhance the accessibility and scalability of Dun & Bradstreet’s in-depth datasets and analytical insights.





As a result of this expansion, organizations will benefit from near real-time updates to business records, risk information and commercial opportunities, helping to optimize workflows and improving decision-making. From compliance challenges and credit decisioning, to ESG reporting and supply chain modelling, leaders will be better placed to identify areas for growth, manage risk and achieve a deeper understanding of customers and prospects.

This broader collaboration will enable customers to leverage Dun & Bradstreet’s global datasets using Databricks’ Delta Sharing, providing seamless and secure access to company and financial insights. This integration improves time to value and offers a trusted foundation for both data delivery and AI capabilities.

“Reliable, trusted and up-to-date data is the backbone of informed decision making,” said Ginny Gomez, President of Dun & Bradstreet, North America. “The power of Dun & Bradstreet’s data sets and analytical insights and the openness, scalability and security of the Databricks Marketplace provide a strong foundation for organizations to put the power of data to work for them when and where needed to accelerate their business objectives.”

“Every business needs data intelligence — AI that can reason on a company’s data — and that requires access to high-quality, trusted data. We look forward to bringing Dun & Bradstreet’s business data into the Databricks Marketplace. Dun & Bradstreet will leverage Delta Sharing to provide our customers with real-time access to business and financial data, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions,” said Matei Zaharia, Chief Technology Officer, at Databricks.

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace that enables Databricks’ tens of thousands of customers to easily discover and use data and AI assets from hundreds of leading providers. Powered by the open-source Delta Sharing, Databricks Marketplace supports a host of assets including structured data, unstructured files and volumes, machine learning models, and notebook applications.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

