Dudek Appoints Michael McGrattan as Chief Information Officer

Top Environmental Firm Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Operational Excellence and Fuel Growth

ENCINITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dudek, a leading US planning, environmental, and engineering consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Michael McGrattan as Chief Information Officer, effective September 26, 2023. With a remarkable three decades of industry experience, including the last 12 years in executive leadership roles at global technology and engineering firms, Mr. McGrattan boasts a proven track record of driving sustainable value and growth. His most recent role was as Senior Vice President of Global Service Delivery at the global software company QAD.


“As a recognized industry leader with a long history of excellence in environmental, planning, and engineering services, Dudek is well positioned for growth in existing and new markets. I am excited to be part of the Dudek team and look forward to advancing our innovation and growth initiatives as we continue to build upon Dudek’s rich history,” said McGrattan.

Dudek leadership sought a seasoned, data-driven IT executive to enhance the firm’s IT strategy and capabilities. Mr. McGrattan’s extensive background in orchestrating comprehensive technology solutions for expansion, scalability, and optimization perfectly aligns with Dudek’s continued growth.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to Dudek. His experience leading and implementing technology-enabling initiatives that drive business strategy, value and growth will prove invaluable,” said Dudek CEO and President Joe Monaco. “Michael’s passion for supporting digital transformation, aimed at maximizing performance, refining processes, and leveraging technology, will play a pivotal role in advancing Dudek’s IT strategy,” continued Monaco.

Mr. McGrattan holds a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Computer Science from San Diego State University. Mr. McGrattan also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science and Mathematics from Boston College.

About Dudek:

Dudek is a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary planning, environmental, and engineering consulting firm based in Encinitas, CA. We empower clients throughout the United States to DU more™ for communities and the environment. Dudek is one of the Top 110 U.S. Environmental Firms (Engineering News-Record, 2023) and a nationally recognized Top Workplace and Culture Excellence Award-winning firm (Energage, 2022). Learn more at www.Dudek.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Glassdoor.

