DTS Play-Fi Launches Wireless Immersive Audio Expansion With 12-Channel Home Theater Support

SAN JOSE, Calif & BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), which creates extraordinary experiences, announced the official launch of immersive audio support for DTS Play-Fi® Home Theater, the only whole-home wireless solution to support 12 channels of discrete sound, for a higher-fidelity listening experience. Originally launched in 2021 with support for 5.1 surround sound, this latest update enables playback of immersive sound formats like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced from DTS Play-Fi compatible TVs to discrete speaker layouts, up to 7.2.4. DTS Play-Fi Home Theater eliminates the need for unsightly wiring, TV dongles, and AV receivers by re-using the Wi-Fi radio built into every smart TV.

“Whether for movies or music, everyday consumers have had to settle for less than what today’s latest immersive audio formats fully have to offer, limited by the impracticality of wires, bulky electronics, and inconvenient speaker placement,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “DTS Play-Fi Home Theater brings high-fidelity immersive sound to the masses featuring wireless convenience, flexible speaker layouts, a range of in-market products, and enveloping sound with 12 discrete channels of audio. Play-Fi is the new benchmark for truly immersive wireless sound.”

DTS Play-Fi Home Theater recreates an incredible immersive listening experience, today with up to 12 discrete channels of audio, all over standard Wi-Fi. Key features include:

Customizable home theater configurations from the simple, like a wireless soundbar connection, to the truly immersive with discrete speakers, surrounds, and subwoofers, supporting layouts up to 7.2.4

Option to use the TV’s internal speakers as part of a DTS Play-Fi Home Theater system

Support for all immersive and surround sound formats including DTS:X, Dolby Atmos and IMAX Enhanced

Works with all TV video sources including wired inputs (e.g. HDMI), on-board streaming apps, and wireless streaming protocols like AirPlay and Chromecast

Capability to mix-and-match DTS Play-Fi compatible soundbars, speakers, subwoofers, and amplifiers, regardless of brand

Technology-agnostic streaming solution that works across various TV operating systems and leading TV system-on-chip solutions

Utilizes the same Wi-Fi radio already built into the smart TV; no additional hardware is required

TPV will be the first partner to launch the latest DTS Play-Fi Home Theater enhancements on select 2023 Philips TVs, which are expected to be released in the coming year. All DTS Play-Fi compatible TVs offer an extensive array of whole-home capabilities including multi-room music and TV playback, portable and private listening, and compatibility with top music services from around the world via the DTS Play-Fi mobile app.

“Every great home theater system combines two things: the best possible picture quality and true-to-life sound,” said Diederik Houtman, head of product management at TPV Europe. “DTS Play-Fi’s industry-leading technology lets consumers do just that by wirelessly connecting Philips award-winning TVs with DTS Play-Fi compatible soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers to deliver the ultimate immersive home cinema experience.”

Learn more about DTS Play-Fi and its award-winning wireless audio technology at IFA 2023 in Berlin and at play-fi.com.

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

