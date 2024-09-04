DTS Launches Clear Dialogue to Improve Dialogue Intelligibility on TVs

Utilizes AI-based audio processing to deliver an on-device solution for TV OEMs

Solution identifies, separates and enhances spoken dialogue for TV audio to improve user experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTS, Inc., a global leader in next-generation audio and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), announces DTS Clear Dialogue, a new on-device solution that leverages the latest advancements in AI-based audio processing to improve dialogue intelligibility for TV audio, delivering a more engaging and personalized audio experience for consumers at home.

DTS Clear Dialogue addresses one of the biggest audio complaints from consumers — not being able to clearly understand spoken onscreen dialogue. There are many reasons why consumers have difficulty understanding onscreen dialogue: device limitations, inconsistent audio across content sources, environmental noise or individual hearing abilities. DTS Clear Dialogue provides consumers with the ability to personalize and optimize their audio experience, significantly improving their understanding of dialogue.

“Sound quality is an essential part of the TV and video viewing experience,” says Greg Ireland, senior research director at IDC. “IDC’s consumer survey results continue to show that sound quality is highly important to a strong majority of viewers. Moreover, sound quality applies to older and young consumers, signaling that solutions that enable improved audio experiences address a highly important facet of the viewing experience for consumers across all generations.”

A recent Xperi survey of 1,200 U.S. adults revealed that 84% of consumers have experienced trouble understanding dialogue during TV shows and movies. In response, over three-quarters (77%) of survey respondents said they use captions/subtitles, with one in three (30%) reporting they are always or often turned on.

“When viewers can’t hear the dialogue, it degrades the quality of their TV experience and turning on subtitles is a workaround, not a solution,” says Geir Skaaden, chief products & services officer at Xperi. “To date, attempts to mitigate audio post-processing limitations don’t address the complex underlying problems across languages, content and environment, and can’t account for each viewer’s individuality. Our device-side AI-based audio processing solution will allow TV OEMs to provide their viewers with the ability to customize and personalize their audio experience.”

DTS Clear Dialogue leverages AI audio processing innovation and machine learning techniques to identify, separate and enhance dialogue so listeners can better understand it. Clear Dialogue is language-inclusive and agnostic to content type (movies, TV shows, sports, live events, etc.).

A significant 79% of U.S. consumers, surveyed by Xperi, said that DTS Clear Dialogue would increase their interest in a smart TV that offered it. Top use cases include when: actors do not speak clearly (40%), non-dialogue audio elements are too loud (38%), viewers want to watch at a lower overall volume to avoid disturbing others (35%) and the TV-watching environment is too noisy (34%).

DTS Clear Dialogue for TV OEMs can:

Identify and separate virtually any element within an audio program to optimize its performance — distinguishing between elements such as dialogue, music and special effects.

virtually any element within an audio program to optimize its performance — distinguishing between elements such as dialogue, music and special effects. Give users control to create personalized profiles with dialogue and non-dialogue settings, to address hearing impairment, listening environments and audio preferences for varying conditions.

“This new level of AI-powered personalization addresses listener needs and can compensate for individual hearing impairment, device limitations and listening environments for the first time,” continues Skaaden. “Providing this deeper level of understanding and enjoyment of TV content benefits everyone, from the viewers themselves to advertisers, streaming services, movie and TV studios and TV OEMs.”

Visit Xperi at IFA (Sept. 6-10, 2024) Hall 22-306 to find out more and receive a DTS Clear Dialogue demo.

