DTN Launches EcoField Data to Help Connect Farmers and Agribusinesses in Sustainable Farming

Exclusive data sets support ESG leaders, ag retailers and grain traders with field-level indicators of sustainable practices

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTN®, continues to deliver market-leading data and intelligence to the agriculture sector with the introduction of EcoField™ data specifically engineered to support the rapidly growing sustainable agriculture space. Agribusinesses and grain traders can tap into EcoField data to help support and expand sustainable farming practices and support ESG-forward production initiatives. The initial data set offers an instant view into field-level sustainable agriculture practices and inputs across 35 U.S. states for 19 grain and pasture types.

Available via application programming interface or with a proprietary dashboard interface, EcoField data delivers the most comprehensive, field-level data on more than 50 sustainable practices and inputs that impact carbon emissions, soil health and water conservation. Indicators include fertilizer application and crop protection usage, irrigation, cover crop and tillage practices and equipment emissions.

“With an increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and significant ESG goals being set by organizations across the agriculture supply chain, it’s critical for industry leaders to have access to the best-available data on sustainable practices,” said Grey Montgomery, DTN Global Leader for Strategy and Corporate Development. “By tapping into EcoField data, retailers can more confidently support farmers with sustainable solutions, while traders and sustainability officers can incorporate critical reporting and traceability into their ESG plans and goals.”

Sustainable farming practices are increasing among producers in the U.S. as soil health, carbon credits and traceability become more critical to successful transactions. Other incentives like the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) recent grant program encourage cover crop adoption and other long-term practice changes. Large companies also are facing investor and government demand for better reporting on the carbon footprint of their supply chains. Ahead of these trends, EcoField data from DTN can deliver tens of thousands of field-level insights to inform a wide variety of decisions and reporting needs in the pursuit of a “greener agriculture chain.”

“For more than 40 years, DTN has provided objective data and insights to the agriculture sector,” Montgomery noted. “EcoField data is a natural evolution to help our customers and the industry prosper by growing and managing sustainable commodities for the next generation.”

DTN is a proud partner of the Farmers for Soil Health Climate Smart collaboration, a recipient of one of the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities project grants.

About DTN

DTN is a global, data, analytics, and technology company. Its proprietary solutions and expertise deliver trusted operational intelligence for organizations with complex supply chains worldwide. Access to the unparalleled, cloud-based data, applications, and insights that DTN offers help businesses prosper, improving service delivery and the movement of goods for many critical sectors of the global economy. DTN is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and Utrecht, Netherlands, and operates or has investments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region with support from more than 1,200 employees worldwide.

