DTG Wins ALSD Spotlight Award For Innovations in Mobilized Stadium Concessions

Battery-Powered Carts Address Long Concession Lines, Bring Cold Beverages Directly to Customers

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTG, the leading provider of power systems and mobile workstations for hospitality and industrial markets, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2023 ALSD Spotlight Awards, produced by the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD). The awards recognize the year’s best innovations across the sports and entertainment venue marketplace. DTG was honored for its battery-powered Cooler PowerStations, which were deployed at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, to mobilize beverage concessions during college football games.





DTG’s Cooler PowerStations enabled Kyle Field to mobilize its food and beverage concessions across a 102,733 seat-capacity stadium to bring ice-cold beverages directly to fans from anywhere, regardless of power source availability and other limitations. The PowerStations’ ability to untether concessions from fixed locations drove a better patron experience, reduced wait times and allowed increased profitability.

“Today’s sports stadiums and other venues where food and beverage concessions are offered recognize that they need to think outside the box to find new ways to boost the fan experience and maximize revenue opportunities,” said Steve Shaheen, CEO, DTG. “By making it as easy as possible for fans to access concessions with less wait times, Kyle Field was able to reach more customers and make it a better experience for staff as well.”

The mobile, top-loading workstations feature a large, temperature-controlled, refrigerated cooler area that holds up to 576 cans and supports the power needs of additional capabilities such as a POS system. Concession staff simply plug in the workstations overnight and on game day, easily roll them out across the stadium through all types of surfaces, thanks to motorized casters, which reduce worker fatigue and repetitive motion.

The Cooler PowerStation’s Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries also provide safe and long-lasting power for more than 12 hours. They feature adjustable, swivel-mount LCD monitors to enable real-time content streaming, sponsorship videos, product endorsements, games and advertisements for future events. They also ensure fans don’t miss a second of the game when waiting for their beverages.

“Each year we are impressed with the innovation and commitment to the fan experience that our award winners embody, and DTG is no exception,” said Amanda Verhoff, President, ALSD. “The company’s ability to more effectively mobilize cold beverage operations at major stadiums like Kyle Field captures what we’re looking for in our winners – an ability to use advanced technology and design innovation to improve the sports and entertainment experience and provide increased revenue opportunities for venues.”

ALSD Spotlight Awards highlight great accomplishments in the venue industry. Judges determine winners based on entries submitted across key categories, including: suites and club spaces; overall building architecture; unique culinary creations; enticing food & beverage environments; premium access, amenity or benefit; sales and service enablement software; immersive venue tech and unique premium spaces.

DTG’s SVP, Product and Marketing, Anthony Antonuccio, accepted the award during the annual ALSD Tradeshow and Conference, which took place July 9-11, 2023 in Indianapolis. DTG was a premium sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s event. In addition to showcasing its mobilized PowerStations from its ALSD booth, DTG provided complimentary premium coffee service to show attendees via its DTG Barista PowerStation. Designed for hospitality markets, the self-propelled Barista PowerStation offers thermal heating, refrigeration, and POS capabilities outside of the traditional food and beverage setting.

About ALSD



The Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) was established in 1990 to provide a single platform for its member teams and venues with accurate and timely information across all layers of the premium seat industry in stadiums and arenas throughout North America, with a growing global reach.

About DTG



DTG is the global leader in the design and delivery of mobilized battery powered workstations and advanced Uninterruptible Battery Systems (UBS) for industries such as hospitality, commercial food services, industrial materials handling & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. The company brings workforce automation and productivity to the point of task. DTG is privately held and based in Wilmington, Mass.

Contacts

Linda Savage



Pendergast Consulting



lpendergastsavage@comcast.net

508-395-8160