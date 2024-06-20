DTEX Systems Announces Availability of InTERCEPT™ Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

New service gives customers the intelligence needed to proactively manage insider risks and mitigate threats before data loss occurs

DTEX InTERCEPT™ combines the capabilities of next-generation behavioral Data Loss Prevention, User Behavior Analytics, and User Activity Monitoring in a single, lightweight platform that ensures privacy and scalability by design to help organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Bringing InTERCEPT to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage this solution to proactively mitigate insider risks in today’s evolving threat landscape.

“Visibility into user behavior and actions is critical to thwarting insider threats and mitigating preventable risks, especially as modern enterprises grapple with increased threat activity from nation-states exploiting corporate negligence and AI to socially engineer their way into organizations,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO, DTEX Systems. “The availability of InTERCEPT on Google Cloud Marketplace significantly expands customer access to the behavioral context and activity intelligence needed to mitigate these risks before damage occurs.”

The 2024 Insider Risk Investigations Report revealed that insider threats from nation-state actors and foreign interference increased by 70% in 2023, with the most incidents impacting critical infrastructure and the public sector. Unlike legacy solutions, InTERCEPT leverages patented technology to continuously capture and synthesize hundreds of unique elements of behavioral telemetry from data, machines, applications and people, producing dynamic ‘Indicators of Intent’ that deliver holistic, real-time awareness around an organization’s activities without invading employees’ privacy.

DTEX recently rolled out new capabilities within its InTERCEPT™ platform to protect organizations from unintentional and intentional data loss through generative AI. This followed the launch of DTEX’s AI3 Risk Assistant, a first-of-its-kind feature that processes natural language to deliver comprehensive insight into the nuances of insider risk and intent. Building on 20 years of insider risk experience, the solution guides and expedites investigations in a matter of minutes.

“Bringing DTEX InTERCEPT to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the insider risk management platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “DTEX can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is generally available on Google Cloud Marketplace now. To learn more about how DTEX Systems’ is helping enterprises mitigate insider risks, visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/solutions/insider-risk-management/

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX unifies data science with AI and behavioral psychology to stop insider risks from materializing into data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPT™ cuts across Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics in one lightweight platform to enable mission-critical entities to safeguard their most sensitive assets. Combining rich telemetry across cyber, physical, and psycho-social sensors, DTEX surfaces unique early warning indicators to detect and deter true insider risks at unprecedented scale, with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

