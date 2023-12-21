DTEX Named an “Outperformer” and “Leader” in GigaOm’s 2023 Radar Report for UEBA

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk management, today announced it was recognized as the only “Outperformer” and “Leader” in GigaOm’s most recent report on User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).





The 2023 GigaOm Radar Report, which examines 14 of the top UEBA solutions in the market, positions DTEX in the leaders’ circle of the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant. The report highlights DTEX’s rich endpoint telemetry, depth of insight, and i3 services as key strengths and differentiators.

DTEX Systems CEO Marshall Heilman said the radar results provided validation of DTEX’s data-driven approach to insider risk management. “Collecting data is easy. Collecting the data that matters and then being able to sequence and make sense of it to produce outcomes valuable to each customer’s unique environment is another ballgame. The GigaOm Radar Report for UEBA reaffirms our proactive approach and commitment to insider risk management based on data quality backed by behavioral science, and powered by AI/ML,” said Heilman.

The GigaOm Radar Report assesses the top UEBA solutions, comparing offerings against their capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and non-functional requirements (business criteria). The report is designed to help IT decision-makers evaluate these solutions so they can make a more informed investment decision.

According to the report’s author Chris Ray, the importance of UEBA cannot be overstated, as it provides critical, in-depth analysis of behavior that traditional security measures may overlook. “UEBA’s capability to synthesize and make sense of this data becomes a business imperative. It’s about more than detecting threats; it’s about proactively managing risk, reducing incident response times, and streamlining security operations for better efficiency and protection,” he writes in the executive summary.

In assessing DTEX, Ray noted: “DTEX stands out in the crowded cybersecurity landscape primarily because of its rich endpoint telemetry. This unique feature gives it the power to delve into data that is typically encrypted, providing an unparalleled depth of insight that many competitors lack. Furthermore, its i3 service portfolio is a testament to DTEX’s commitment to its clients.”

In closing DTEX’s radar chart overview, Ray wrote: “DTEX’s progression into the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant is a commendable achievement, marking its proficiency in catering to a broad range of UEBA use cases. Moreover, it showcases the platform’s knack for providing features that yield tangible and effective security results for its clients.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a purpose-built insider risk management platform that consolidates the essential capabilities of UEBA, user activity monitoring and data loss prevention in a single, lightweight platform to provide early detection and mitigation of insider risks. Uniquely, InTERCEPT™ leverages AI/ML with behavioral indicators to surface and remediate insider risks at scale without jeopardizing performance or privacy.

The report also calls attention to DTEX’s visionary streak and forward-thinking attitude, citing the ability to integrate with HR data sets and its recent collaboration with Verizon, creating another differentiation.

To read the full 2023 GigaOm Radar Report, click here.

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates the essential elements of data loss prevention, user behavior analytics, and user activity monitoring in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

To learn more about GigaOm, please visit: https://gigaom.com/

Contacts

Media

Sam Hussey



fama PR for DTEX Systems



DTEX@famapr.com