DT Research Extends Comprehensive Medical Computing Line with DT514 All-in-One Computers

IGEL OS, High Performance Computers Empower Nurses and Medical Staff to Provide a Wider Range of Care Directly in Patient Rooms

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today introduced the DT514 series of All-in-One (AIO) medical computers specifically engineered to meet the demanding needs of in-room patient care. These Windows 11 IoT Enterprise and LTSC, Ubuntu, or IGEL OS models support strict healthcare compliance standards, such as HIPAA compliance, by providing robust security features and encryption for patient data protection in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, care homes, and hospice care facilities.

DT Research will showcase the DT514 medical computers in booth 2665 during the HIMSS Conference, taking place March 3-6, 2025 in Las Vegas.

The DT514 computers enhance patient care by enabling medical staff to perform a broader range of care at the bedside, including real-time patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging review, treatment scheduling, and telehealth consultations with specialists. Engineered with antimicrobial enclosures and a fanless design to prevent harmful microbe circulation, these systems provide a safe and efficient computing platform for diverse healthcare environments. With a sleek, slim profile, the DT514 computers easily fit into space-constrained rooms, improving patient care and staff efficiency.

“DT Research’s medical All-in-One computers and tablets are purpose-built for healthcare environments, delivering exceptional reliability in critical situations,” said Shawn Wigham, Managing Director at Hospital Products Australia (HPA). “All DT Research medical products feature antimicrobial enclosures, supporting infection control efforts by reducing the spread of pathogens while ensuring long-term durability.”

Wigham continued, “What sets DT Research apart is their commitment to listening to market demands and working closely with partners like HPA to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare computing. Over the past decade, this collaborative approach has led to the successful launch of several products that continue to benefit both HPA and our customers. Their ability to adapt to industry needs, combined with a high ROI and low total cost of ownership, makes DT Research solutions an ideal choice for healthcare facilities prioritizing safety, efficiency, and performance.”

“We recognize the vital role technology plays in improving patient care and optimizing workflows for medical professionals,” said Daw Tsai, President of DT Research. “With the DT514 series, we have designed an All-in-One computing solution that not only meets the rigorous standards of medical environments, but also enables healthcare workers to provide more efficient, responsive care directly at the patient’s bedside. Our focus on security, hygiene, and performance ensures that these systems empower medical staff to deliver the best possible care while maintaining compliance with industry standards.”

Key features of the DT514LA, DT514LW and DT514LD medical computers:

High-Performance Processing – The DT514LA supports the latest Arrow Lake - H Core CPUs, including the 15W Ultra 7 265U, Ultra 7 255U, Ultra 5 235U, and Ultra 5 225U, providing enhanced processing power for demanding healthcare environments. The DT514LW is powered by a Twin Lake N Core CPU (15W i3-N355), while the DT514DL features an Alder Lake N Processor (N97) with a 12W TDP.

Enhanced Medical Security and Compliance – The DT514 medical computers run on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise and LTSC, Ubuntu, OR IGEL OS systems, ensuring a secure, read-only Linux-based architecture with robust encryption and centralized management. This setup provides secure virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) access, guaranteeing HIPAA compliance and comprehensive data protection.

24-inch Full HD Display – The DT514LA includes a touchscreen interface for intuitive interactions, while the DT514LW and DT514LD offer optional touchscreens to accommodate cost-effective keyboard-required workstations. Optional privacy screen and/or anti-glare add to the security compliance and ease of viewing.

Hygienic, Fanless Enclosure – All of the DT514 computers are built with an antimicrobial, fanless/ventless design that prevents dust and germ circulation, making it ideal for patient rooms and sterile environments.

Mobile Connectivity – Built-in Wi-Fi 7 (BE200 module) and wireless connectivity enable the DT514 computers to seamlessly integrate with hospital networks and electronic health record (EHR) systems.

High Durability – An IP65-sealed front bezel and IP54-rated back cover on the DT514 computers provide protection against moisture and contaminants, ensuring longevity in medical settings.

Secure Authentication Options – The DT514 computers include a Smart Card/CAC reader and Dual Frequency NFC/RFID reader options to support enhanced security, efficient access level verification and data capture.

Reliable Power and Battery Backup – AC to DC adapter (19V, 72W) with optional backup battery support is included with all DT514 computers.

Energy Efficiency – The DT514 computers are Energy Star 8.0 and EPEAT Bronze certified, reducing power consumption while maintaining high performance.

Availability

The DT514 series of All-in-One (AIO) medical computers will be available in Q2 2025 from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows®, Android, and Linux operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #MedicalTablets.

DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

