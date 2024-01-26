Home Business Wire Dropbox to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Ishaan Gupta

IR@dropbox.com

Media:

Alissa Stewart

press@dropbox.com

