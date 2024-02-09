Dropbox Teams Up With McLaren Racing as an Official Technology Partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team

Dropbox is now an official technology partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team to improve organization, collaboration, and ultimately, save precious time, on and off the track

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the 2024 season and beyond. The partnership marks Dropbox’s first entry into the sport, helping the McLaren team collaborate, share files and content, and save time.

Through the partnership, McLaren will rely on Dropbox for its fast, secure, and reliable syncing and sharing capabilities, in addition to its latest offerings in video collaboration and machine intelligence, to manage vast amounts of content and data, from across the globe.

“ I’ve always been inspired by the relentlessness and high performance of the McLaren Formula 1 team,” said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox. “ At Dropbox, we’re building products powered by AI and ML to help teams save time and stay focused on their most important work. We’re thrilled to partner with McLaren in their pursuit of speed and excellence in every facet of the sport.”

“ In the competitive and high-performance world of Formula 1, reliability and speed are crucial across all areas of the business,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “ It‘s great to have Dropbox on board, helping our high performing team work efficiently and seamlessly.”

For years, Dropbox has been trusted by millions of customers to provide secure, reliable syncing and collaboration software. Today, Dropbox offers a whole suite of products, including its newest AI-powered tools, designed to simplify workflows, keep teams focused on their work, and save them time. And in a sport where every hundredth of a millisecond counts, there’s nothing more important than time.

Dropbox branding will feature on the McLaren MCL38, and the driver overalls and helmets of Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the 2024 season and beyond.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, our mission is to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

