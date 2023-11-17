Dropbox and NVIDIA Team to Bring Personalized Generative AI to Millions of Customers

Dropbox Plans to Leverage NVIDIA’s AI Foundry to Build Custom Models and Improve AI-Powered Knowledge Work with Dropbox Dash Universal Search Tool and Dropbox AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a collaboration to supercharge knowledge work and improve productivity for millions of Dropbox customers through the power of AI.





The companies’ collaboration will expand Dropbox’s extensive AI functionality with new uses for personalized generative AI to improve search accuracy, provide better organization, and simplify workflows for its customers across their cloud content.

Dropbox plans to leverage NVIDIA’s AI foundry consisting of NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NVIDIA accelerated computing to enhance its latest AI-powered product experiences. These include Dropbox Dash, universal search that connects apps, tools, and content in a single search bar to help customers find what they need; Dropbox AI, a tool that allows customers to ask questions and get summaries on large files across their entire Dropbox; among other AI capabilities in Dropbox.

“ Recent advancements in generative AI are opening up a world of possibilities to improve knowledge work and address many of the pain points we all experience around organization, prioritization, and focus,” said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox. “ AI has the potential to offload routine tasks, unlock our creativity, and help us do more meaningful work. We’re excited to partner with NVIDIA and leverage their technology in new ways to deliver more personalized, AI-powered experiences to our customers.”

“ The arc of AI is expanding from cloud services into enterprise generative AI assistants that will drive the most significant transition in the computing industry to date,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “ Together, NVIDIA and Dropbox will pave the way for millions of Dropbox customers to accelerate their work with customized generative AI applications.”

AI to Transform Knowledge Work

Dropbox has long believed in the potential for AI to transform knowledge work. The company has been incorporating AI and machine learning into its core product experience for many years to help its customers do their most important work, save time, and be more efficient.

NVIDIA has built flexible tools that will allow Dropbox to deliver new AI-powered capabilities and bring more intelligence to its customers’ content and workflows. Using NVIDIA AI Foundation Models and the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework — an end-to-end platform for building, customizing, and deploying large language models — Dropbox can customize and fine-tune LLMs to provide more personalized and relevant information with all the security controls, privacy, and transparency millions of Dropbox customers have come to rely on.

Dropbox can also increase inference performance for production AI with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA Triton Inference Server™ and NVIDIA TensorRT™ -LLM.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NVIDIA’s tools enhancing the user experience of Dropbox’s customers across their cloud content; the potential of NVIDIA’s products and services to deliver new AI-powered capabilities; the benefits, impact, performance, features and availability of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA’s AI foundry, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA AI Foundation Models, NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM; and the benefits and impact of NVIDIA’s partnership with Dropbox are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, and TensorRT are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

