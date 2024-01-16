Drop the Hammer & Shift Into a New Level of Realism With Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Race for Xbox & Windows PC

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the latest addition to the brand’s esteemed line of gaming simulation gear with the Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Race. Designed for Xbox and Windows PCs by Turtle Beach’s multi-award-winning VelocityOne simulation group, this groundbreaking universal wheel & pedal system is engineered to take the pole position and checkered flag as it resets the bar in racing simulation performance.









“Our VelocityOne gaming simulation products have already dominated the flight sim accessory market, and we’re excited to expand Turtle Beach’s catalog further by bringing this same level of ultra-realism and premium simulation performance to the world of racing,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation.

Racing sim fans who want to go fast will experience high-fidelity direct-drive force feedback through VelocityOne Race’s custom K: Drive™ motor that delivers ultra-realistic, powerful response while maintaining smooth steering and detailed reactions to in-race events. At racers’ feet, VelocityOne Race’s aluminum pedals and Dynamic Brake Tek™ load-cell brakes simulate true-to-life braking performance. Drivers will also be able to monitor real-time race telemetry data in supported racing games, as well as customize controls using the integrated Race Management Display™. VelocityOne Race’s Tuner companion app and remappable buttons offer even more customization. A hand-stitched leather wheel provides enhanced realism and improved grip while banging through gears using Mag-Shift™ paddle shifters that deliver fast, reliable, and consistent shifts. Plus, two additional analog paddles with magnetic Hall Effect sensors provide precise clutch and handbrake control.

VelocityOne Race is available for pre-order today for $649.99 MSRP at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide and launches February 26, 2024.

For full details on Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Race universal wheel and pedal system, watch the debut video here. For more information on VelocityOne Race and the latest Turtle Beach gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, optimizing our product portfolio, reducing our cost of goods and operating expenses, reductions in logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, including promotional credits and discounts, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the future direction or governance of the Company, risks associated with the expansion of our business, including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

