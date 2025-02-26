DroneDeploy and GEODNET Foundation Announce Partnership to Provide Enterprise RTK Services for Drone-based Reality Capture

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DroneDeploy, the leading aerial and ground reality capture and robotics platform, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with the GEODNET Foundation, the world’s largest precise location Real-Time Kinematics (RTK) network.

Under the agreement, DroneDeploy customers will have access to all 10,000 registered stations of the GEODNET network for precise drone survey, underground utility and documentation applications for construction, mining, energy and utilities. In addition, DroneDeploy will work with its customers to add additional GEODNET stations in areas with no coverage.

“Today’s affordable enterprise drones support sophisticated RTK and PPP survey-grade workflows; however, affordable access to RTK base-station data remains a barrier to efficient usage of these powerful capabilities,” said James Pipe, Chief Product Officer at DroneDeploy. “DroneDeploy is pleased to partner with GEODNET and to offer integrated access to GEODNET’s rapidly growing RTK network.”

“The GEODNET Foundation is proud to have been selected by DroneDeploy for integration into their workflows. DroneDeploy is another proof point of the practical power of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN),” said Mike Horton, Project Creator at GEODNET.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a highly reliable, Web3 RTK Network that uses DePIN principles. Using only a low data rate network connection, Real-Time Kinematics enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global network of RTK stations complement on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems with accurate real-time 3D localization.

About DroneDeploy

Build with certainty, operate with confidence. That’s why thousands of construction and energy companies use DroneDeploy on a daily basis. We help them automate reality capture using drones, robots and 360 cameras – combining this data in one platform for AI-powered analysis. From aerial and ground views of construction progress to automated gauge readings and methane leak detection, DroneDeploy is shaping the future of reality capture and robotics.

