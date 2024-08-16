DriveWealth Recognized on 2024 Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List

Leading financial technology platform landed spot on prestigious rankings with a three-year revenue growth of 271%

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, a leading financial technology platform providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, was named to the ranks of the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America that was released today. The prestigious rankings provide a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.





“DriveWealth’s first operating principle is to solve for scale, and it is gratifying to see our Brokerage-as-a-Service platform continue to set new records for daily executions and notional value traded,” said Michael Blaugrund, CEO at DriveWealth. “This recognition by Inc. would not be possible without the dedicated, hardworking team of experts we’ve built at DriveWealth and their commitment to our growth and success. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative investing experiences globally for our B2B partners and their tens of millions of retail investors.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,940 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Founded in 2012, DriveWealth’s technology platform allows both established companies and emerging digital-native firms to provide securities trading to their customers simply, efficiently, and in a compliant fashion. In addition to its patented fractional trading and Brokerage-as-a-Service API technologies, DriveWealth has a fully featured institutional trading capability that includes order routing, clearing, custody, stock loan, enhanced liquidity and NYSE Floor execution.

This recognition by Inc. follows DriveWealth’s naming to CNBC’s “World’s Top Fintech Companies 2024” list in July.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000 and details of the methodology, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About DriveWealth:

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker dealers, asset managers, and consumer brands. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. For more information, visit www.drivewealth.com.

