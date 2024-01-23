Driscoll Foods Launches New Online Ordering App with Cut+Dry to Revolutionize E-Commerce Operations





WAYNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CutandDry–Driscoll Foods, one of the largest independent Foodservice distributors in the Northeast, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Cut+Dry, the #1 e-commerce platform in the Foodservice industry.

Driscoll Foods chose Cut+Dry as its trusted technology partner after thoroughly evaluating every e-commerce provider in the industry. The decision was fueled by Cut+Dry’s unparalleled industry knowledge, the largest proprietary Foodservice product database with nutritional information, and a cutting-edge platform with advanced features in ordering, tracking, payments, and sales management.

Tim Driscoll, President of Driscoll Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Choosing Cut+Dry was a strategic decision. Their advanced technology, extensive product database, and deep industry knowledge will not only optimize our operations but also enhance the overall experience for our valued customers. This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide the best possible service.”

Key points:

Comprehensive Evaluation: After thoroughly assessing and testing every technology provider, Christian Driscoll, VP of Procurement and Marketing at Driscoll Foods, expressed, “We found Cut+Dry to be in a different league, and we wish we had discovered them earlier.” Rapid Implementation: Cut+Dry successfully got Driscoll Foods up and running within a 60-day timeframe, including structuring all 16,000 SKUs with product images, specs, and nutritional information. This showcases the platform’s efficiency and effectiveness in implementation. Scale of Driscoll Foods: As a significant player in the industry, Driscoll Foods operates with thousands of customers, offers over 16,000 products (SKUs), and employs over 950 people.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Driscoll Foods,” said Mani Kulasooriya, Co-Founder & CEO of Cut+Dry. “Tim Driscoll has built an amazing business with his unwavering dedication to his customers and commitment to leveraging technology. We are proud to partner with a true trailblazer in the industry during their next phase of growth.”

This strategic partnership positions Driscoll Foods to deliver its valued customers a seamless and efficient ordering experience. Driscoll Foods and Cut+Dry jointly aim to set new industry standards by offering a user-friendly e-commerce platform designed to drive revenue growth.

About Driscoll Foods

Driscoll Foods, a family-owned and operated company since 1971, has grown into one of the largest independent Foodservice distributors in the Northeast. Led by Tim Driscoll, the business has over 950 dedicated employees, 16,000 products, and a diverse customer base. For more information on Driscoll Foods, visit www.driscollfoods.com.

About Cut+Dry

Cut+Dry is the leading e-commerce platform for independent Foodservice distributors. They help distributors drive revenue growth, get paid faster, save time, and improve customer satisfaction. Built by the same team that built Sysco’s entire digital platform. For more information about Cut+Dry and its benefits for Foodservice distributors, visit www.cutanddry.com or contact press@cutanddry.com.

Contacts

press@cutanddry.com