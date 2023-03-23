Drew St. Germain Appointed Chief Operating Officer at Givinga, Inc.

Former InfoArmor executive to grow & scale operations at Philantech® company

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Philantech–Boston-based philanthropic technology company Givinga, Inc. announces Drew St. Germain as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer. He joins Givinga after serving on the executive team at InfoArmor, growing the company and eventually facilitating its successful sale to Allstate Identity Corporation in 2019. St. Germain is set to aid Givinga’s next stage of growth.

St. Germain joins the Givinga family by way of Allstate Identity Protection (formerly InfoArmor) where he was employee number 5 and spent more than 14 years establishing their business operations for implementation, account management and customer service. He built a team that supported over $120M in revenue and 5M customers, including Fortune 500 clients such as Intel, Verizon, Disney and FedEx. Prior to Allstate, he was an Asset Management team leader at IBM. St. Germain also holds a Six Sigma Black Belt with extensive experience in lean process improvement.

“Drew is a proven and highly capable operator who brings a deep background of operational excellence to his role as COO, and will be a tremendous addition to Givinga’s executive team. He’ll be designing Givinga’s operational core platform, and then executing a variety of systems integrations that will allow the company to grow and scale efficiently as it moves into this next critical stage of growth,” said Joe Phoenix, co-founder and CEO of Givinga.

St. Germain is passionate about building a culture of having fun, creating customer value and empowering team members to succeed far beyond what their job title requires. He is also a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and a co-founder of Alligator Juniper Company, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit targeting the sequestration of carbon with an aim to help directly reduce carbon and indirectly help companies reduce their carbon footprint.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Givinga family! I’m joining a fantastic team that has built a solid foundation of delivery and is poised to be the leader in the Philantech® space. I’m excited to be surrounded by passionate people who are making a difference in charitable giving,” St. Germain said.

Givinga helps companies develop modern giving solutions that align with and enhance corporate strategy. Their philanthropic technology, coined Philantech®, is a flexible and customizable solution designed to harness the power and potential of a brand’s generosity to deliver ROI while reducing the cost, time, and complexity of corporate giving.

About Givinga

Givinga is on a mission to redefine philanthropy. They’ve developed tools and technology to remove the traditional barriers to philanthropy, empowering companies to develop modern giving solutions that align with and enhance their corporate strategy. Givinga’s technology, Philantech®, supports workplace giving programs, brands seeking to enhance their charitable impact, startups reimagining B2C charitable giving, foundations looking to increase donor engagement, and more. www.givinga.com

