Drew Atwater Joins Bell Burnett & Associates as Principal, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise in the Water, Utilities and Transportation Sectors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bell Burnett & Associates (BB&A) is thrilled to announce the addition of Drew Atwater as Principal. With an extensive track record of driving innovation and operational excellence in the water, utilities and transportation industries, Atwater brings a wealth of experience that will significantly enhance the firm’s strategic capabilities and the value-add services that our clients know and respect.





Atwater’s career is distinguished by his ability to deliver transformative results through strategic financial planning, resource optimization, and stakeholder engagement. His deep understanding of the water industry, in particular, coupled with his expertise in leveraging cutting-edge technologies, makes him an invaluable asset to BB&A.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Drew Atwater to our team,” said Alex Burnett, Principal, BB&A. “Drew’s leadership and strategic vision have consistently driven success in the water, utilities and transportation sectors. His ability to align financial management with technological innovation and stakeholder collaboration is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our consulting services.”

Throughout his career, Atwater has spearheaded several high-impact initiatives. As Deputy General Manager at Moulton Niguel Water District (MNWD), he led a series of award-winning capital projects, including the $8 million transition to smart meters and the implementation of a district-wide Resiliency Action Plan. His efforts not only improved operational efficiency but also enhanced customer satisfaction and secured numerous financial awards and grants.

In addition, Atwater played a pivotal role in fostering cooperation among local governments, environmental groups, and utilities to address urban runoff issues, a collaboration recognized by the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California and awarded the Governor’s Environmental and Economic Leadership Award. This also led to the concept project Optimized Adaptive & Sustainable Integrated Supply Water Treatment Center, which is scheduled to be the first direct potable reuse facility in California.

Atwater’s strategic approach to financial planning and water resource management has been instrumental in achieving an AAA rating for MNWD and securing multi-million-dollar grants from federal agencies. His leadership in implementing cloud-based advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) earned global accolades for best practices in cloud innovation.

At BB&A, Atwater will leverage his extensive experience to advise clients on strategic planning, financial management, and technology integration. His role will also involve guiding organizations in the water, utilities, and transportation sectors to optimize resource allocation, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve long-term sustainability.

“I am honored to join BB&A and look forward to contributing to the firm’s mission of driving excellence and innovation for our public sector clients,” said Atwater. “I am excited to work with a team that shares my commitment to leveraging data-driven strategies and cutting-edge technologies to achieve sustainable outcomes for clients.”

Atwater holds a Master of Science in Environmental Economics and Natural Resource Economics & Policy from the University of California, Riverside, and a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from Reed College. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the California Water Data Consortium Steering Committee and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) M1 Committee of Rates & Charges.

About Bell Burnett & Associates

BB&A’s core business is financial management and strategic business consulting. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the firm provides tailored solutions that drive success for clients across the water, electric utilities, and transportation industries in the public and private sectors.

