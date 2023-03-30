Dremio and Domo Announce New Integration to Expand Data Lakehouse Access

New Partnership Enhances Data Integration and Analysis Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the open and easy data lakehouse company, and Domo, a data experience platform innovator, announced a new partnership to expand access to critical data for better decision-making. Through a native data integration with Domo Cloud Amplifier, joint customers can easily connect to Domo to analyze data directly on the data lakehouse. Cloud Amplifier extends the capabilities of the data lakehouse and gives more data users access to critical data to gain insights and make better data-driven decisions.

“We are thrilled to work with Domo to bring our joint customers the best of both worlds,” said Roger Frey, vice president of Alliances at Dremio. “With this new integration, Domo users can take full advantage of Dremio’s data lakehouse capabilities, including fast and efficient querying, powerful data transformation and more.”

The new Domo integration with Dremio will provide joint users with faster and more efficient data analysis capabilities. Customers can now query Dremio data sources and combine them with other data sources from across the organization, gaining a holistic view of their business performance.

“Domo’s mission is to put data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. With our new native integration with Dremio, we’re providing our joint customers with access to even more data sources and capabilities, with the speed, scale and security needed to drive business forward,” said Matthew Payne, vice president of Engineering at Domo.

