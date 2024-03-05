Dremio All In With Achievements Driving Customer Value in 2024 and Beyond

Dremio’s leadership, product innovations, partnerships, industry events and awards marked 2023, with more transformational capabilities set for 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, today announced significant milestones that are shaping how it drives value for customers and accelerates enterprise decision-making in 2024. Dremio has focused its innovations, achievements, and leadership to ensure customers enjoy easy self-service analytics—with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility—across all of their data.





AI and product innovation delivering fastest time-to-value

Dremio has thoughtfully integrated generative AI capabilities into its platform with Text-to-SQL functionality, allowing customers to effortlessly convert natural language into actionable SQL commands and empowering those at all skill levels to explore their data and uncover key insights.

Apache Iceberg table and data optimization, 40% better data compression, tabular user-defined functions (UDFs), new mapping SQL functions, roll back, and enhanced Delta Lake support have bolstered the performance and versatility of the Dremio platform. It’s easier than ever to manage data lakehouses using the open table format standard and to ensure data quality to solve real business problems.

Dremio has enabled massive federated querying across the semantic layer. Customers can more easily create their data lakehouses by performantly loading data into Apache Iceberg tables, query and federate across more data sources with Dremio Sonar, automatically format SQL queries in the Dremio SQL Runner, and securely connect Microsoft PowerBI using single sign-on ( SSO ).

Dremio’s forthcoming Autonomous Semantic Layer and Vector Lakehouse Capabilities will bring global leaders like Maersk more ease and precision with data analysis. Vector capabilities enable customers to build machine learning applications such as semantic search, recommendation systems, and anomaly detection.

Awards

Dremio has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

The America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibit a startup structure.

Key partnerships and community-building deliver customer-centric momentum

Dremio achieved Microsoft Top Tier Partner status, the highest level of partner designation for Azure IP co-sell partners, driving strategic collaboration , solution differentiation and dynamic go-to-market momentum. Dremio is also now available as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights.

, solution differentiation and dynamic go-to-market momentum. Dremio is also now available as part of AWS Vendor Insights. To expand data governance and security for customers building modern data applications, Dremio has teamed up with Privacera; to deliver next-generation Live Query visualization, Dremio is partnering with Astrato; and to expand access to critical data, Dremio and data experience platform innovator Domo have joined forces.

Expansions in leadership help customers win

“Dremio’s innovations represent not only technological breakthroughs, but also serve as a testament to the collaborative energy of the Dremio team and our vibrant community,” said Tomer Shiran, founder of Dremio. “As we continue on this journey, we are poised to redefine what’s possible. Our successes are a testament to our dedication, and, with Sendur, I am excited to see where our collective passion and innovation will take us next.”

With Dremio’s new CEO Sendur Sellakumar taking the helm in July of 2023, the company signaled its commitment to helping enterprises fully realize the value of their data in achieving business outcomes. Sellakumar brings energetic leadership and his noted expertise in driving growth and innovation—having helped propel Splunk to over $1 billion in ARR—as Dremio enters its next phase of growth, laser-focused on customer value.

In November, Dremio announced the appointment of Jeff McAllister as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jeff’s arrival serves as a testament to Dremio’s growth story, as the company gears up for accelerated expansion and scaling up to $200 million ARR. Jeff’s experience on Rational Software’s sales leadership team when the company went public shaped his future in other leadership and successful startup ventures, including Interwoven, which went public in 1999, diCarta, ultimately acquired by Emptoris, and Druva, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company from a startup with under $5 million in revenue to an impressive $200 million ARR. Jeff’s contribution to Druva during his tenure was instrumental in establishing it as a leading player in the data protection and management space.

Dremio earned a spot from Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023, based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Dremio also was recently recognized as a Tech Startup to Watch in 2023 by DBTA and the company achieved leader positioning in the G2 Summer and Fall 2023 Reports.

Dremio lays out its vision for enterprise data and the data lakehouse with the team’s authoring of the O’Reilly book, Apache Iceberg: The Definitive Guide | Data Lakehouse Functionality, Performance, and Scalability on the Data Lake, the first book written on the subject. This pioneering guidebook delivers unmatched insights into optimizing data management and analytics with real-world lessons on interactive, batch, machine learning and streaming.

Subsurface LIVE 2024 is taking place virtually and in-person on May 2nd and 3rd in New York City. Subsurface LIVE 2023 was a big hit, bringing together esteemed data architects and data engineers to explore the latest open source innovations, drive best practices, and share real-world use cases. Companies including Apple, Wayfair, Shell, TransUnion, Pinterest, and Shopify shared their experiences architecting and building modern cloud data lakehouses.

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com.

Contacts

Elise Woodard



elise.woodard@dremio.com