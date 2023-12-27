DreamHost Named Best WordPress Hosting Provider in 2023 Monster’s Award

Public voting places DreamHost ahead of over three dozen competitors

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award–DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, today announced it has been named “Best WordPress Hosting Provider” in the 2023 Monster’s Award, a recognition of top-tier WordPress solutions administered by TemplateMonster.





The Monster’s Award recognizes excellence in the WordPress ecosystem across plugins, themes, educational resources, and more.

DreamHost rose to the top of the list among established WordPress hosting options throughout the three-month voting period, edging out 39 competitors to take the top spot in the annual competition with 27% of the overall vote.

“ We are honored by this recognition from our users,” said John Robison, DreamHost’s Director of Product, Managed WordPress. “ It’s validating to not just know – but see – that our work to build a top-shelf WordPress experience is helping small businesses find online success with DreamHost as a trusted partner. We’re grateful for this award and will work doubly hard to ensure we’re in the top spot once again in 2024!”

This first place win marks DreamHost’s first year among the top three hosting finalists.

For a complete list of the 2023 winners, visit https://www.templatemonster.com/awards/.

About DreamHost

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 small businesses, developers, and content creators the tools they need to own their digital presence. Powered by an experienced team of web professionals, DreamHost is committed to helping its customers find success on the Open Web with dedicated support resources and top-tier talent. Founded in 1997, DreamHost is a fully remote organization with team members worldwide. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

