DreamHost Named a 2022 Top Workplace by The Orange County Register

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#companyculture–DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, announced today that it has been honored as a Top Workplace for 2022 by The Orange County Register.

The 15th annual Top Workplaces list consists of public, private, not-for-profit, and government employers in Orange County, California, with at least 25 employees. Employees were invited to take a five-minute survey, managed by program partner Energage, that measures their overall job satisfaction and engagement. Recognition is awarded in three categories: large company, 500 or more employees; mid-size, 100-499 employees; and small-size companies, with 99 or fewer employees.

DreamHost was honored in the mid-size category for 2022.

“ At DreamHost, we take customer success online very seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. ‘Be fun and irreverent’ is one of our company’s core values,” said Ed Wesley, Vice President of People at DreamHost. “ People come to work for 40-plus hours each week; that’s a lot of time! DreamHost’s People team focuses on internal team member success and works hard to ensure that our people are cared for and are provided a safe, empowering place to succeed.”

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 small businesses, developers, and content creators the tools they need to own their digital presence. Powered by an experienced team of web professionals, DreamHost is committed to helping its customers find success on the Open Web with dedicated support resources and top-tier talent. Founded in 1997, DreamHost is a fully remote organization with team members worldwide. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

