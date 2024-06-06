Drawbridge Releases Its Next Gen Cyber Risk Assessment With Ability for Market Participants to Benchmark Managers’ Cyber Risk

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestment–Drawbridge, the premier provider of cybersecurity solutions to the alternative investment industry, announced the release of its next generation cyber risk assessment service. Provided as a suite of modules, the solution combines a unique set of analytics with Drawbridge’s award-winning client service. Clients can now benchmark and score their cyber programs to prioritize risk remediation by comparing themselves to over 1,000 other managers in real-time. “With our extensive risk data, portfolio analytics, and deep bench of cybersecurity advisors, Drawbridge offers unparalleled insights into the risk posture of alternative asset managers,” said William Haney, CEO.





Users can identify areas where they have outlier risk, where they sit in the middle of their peer group, and whether they comply with requirements of their LP’s and regulators. “Cybersecurity is becoming more complex and LPs and regulators are requiring more than ever of managers,” said Jason Elmer, Founder and Head of Innovation. “This game-changing, data-driven solution gives alternative managers and their investors comfort in where to focus their cyber program to become top quartile in building cyber defenses.”

Also included in the suite is a powerful set of features which enable clients, working with their Drawbridge advisor, to plan for and evidence how they are addressing risks, leveraging “what-if” scenario analysis and remediation planning and reporting. In addition, a new “Crosscheck” feature will let Drawbridge advisors help managers validate their due diligence questionnaire responses against three areas of evidence: what it is learning from other Drawbridge services (such as scanning), what it finds in any shared documents and responses to other DDQs. “The demand for this level of transparency is clear. The Drawbridge team will continue to listen to our clients to provide valuable solutions that allow them to have comfort when making investment decisions,” said Nick Pastoressa, CPTO.

For more information about Drawbridge's new cyber risk assessment suite or to schedule a demo, please visit www.drawbridgeco.com

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge simplifies the complex world of cybersecurity and transforms it from a growing worry to a source of ongoing business credibility. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge’s platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and a 1,000+ strong customer base, Drawbridge’s continuously optimized cybersecurity program assures firms’ credibility and boosts confidence before regulators, investors and boards.

