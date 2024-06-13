Drawbridge Labs Establishes Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drawbridge Labs, a technology platform to enable artists to create cutting-edge CGI digital content, announced today the establishment of an Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will provide advice and guidance to the Drawbridge senior leadership team on matters related to the development and commercialization of Drawbridge’s ‘One-Button Studio’ digital content creation platform, including the use of novel artificial intelligence (AI) tools to assist in the production process.

The Advisory Board comprises the following founding members:

Scott E. Anderson, an Academy Award winning visual effects supervisor and filmmaker and a leader in the creative application of digital and visual effects technologies to the film industry. Scott has been nominated for an Academy Award three times (Babe, Starship Troopers, Hollow Man), and received the Oscar for Babe. He was also a key contributor to the Oscar winning films The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and King Kong.

Rob DeMillo is a seasoned C-level technology executive, experienced in navigating complex digital landscapes and driving technological innovation across various sectors. As the former Chief Technology Officer at Nimble Collective and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Rob led significant advancements in media technologies, graphics/visualization, cloud computing, and machine learning applications. His leadership at Nimble Collective pioneered cloud-based animation platforms, setting the stage for a revolution in digital content creation.

Rex Grignon is a renowned animation director and entrepreneur, known for his work as the Head of Character Animation for DreamWorks Animation from 1995-2014, where he worked on movies such as Shrek and the Madagascar trilogy. Rex was most recently the co-founder and CEO of Nimble Collective, which was acquired by Amazon in 2019.

Graham Heavenrich, known online as Cowbelly, is the founder of Cowbelly Studios, a Gen-Z media conglomerate with over 35 million followers, operating a meme creation studio that publishes to YouTube and TikTok. In addition to their thousands of viral original memes, their catalog also boasts the exclusive rights to hundreds of wildly popular videos online — adding new ones every day.

Tom Porter is the former Senior Vice President, Production Strategy at Pixar Animation Studios. Tom was a part of the founding team at Pixar, and over his career has contributed his technical talent and supervision to many of the studios’ notable films including Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Cars, and WALL.E. Tom also developed many technical innovations over his career, and has been awarded three Scientific & Technical Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Galyn Susman was formerly at Pixar Animation Studios, where she did hands-on production work on their early projects, was supervising technical director of Toy Story 2, and was a producer of over a dozen projects including Ratatouille, Toy Story 4, and Lightyear. Galyn recently co-founded Ibex Studios, an independent animation development studio.

“I am very proud to have assembled this team of industry innovators to be the founding members of our Advisory Board. The Drawbridge team looks forward to working with our advisors as we build our platform,” said Graham Walters, Drawbridge Labs co-founder and CEO. Graham has extensive experience as a senior executive in the movie industry; he was the Producer of Finding Nemo and the former head of technology at Pixar Animation Studios.

About Drawbridge Labs:

Drawbridge Labs is building a SaaS platform for CGI production to empower the next generation of content creators. Our turnkey architecture with industry-standard content creation tools and AI eliminates the need to own or manage technology, removes the barrier to entry for new production teams and opens the door to new and emerging creative voices worldwide.

Drawbridge Labs’ founders are industry veterans with senior leadership roles at Pixar, Disney, and Weta Digital. Drawbridge has offices in San Francisco and Paris.

www.drawbridge-labs.com

