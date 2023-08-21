Dragos Honored With Two Prestigious 2023 SC Media Awards for Best Industrial Security Solution and Most Promising Unicorn

Dragos recognized for Operational Technology, global expansion, and technical excellence

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced today that Dragos was recognized as a recipient of the 2023 SC Awards in two separate categories: Best Industrial Security Solution and Most Promising Unicorn.





The SC Awards program is cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. Hundreds of entries were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education.

The Dragos Platform delivers unmatched visibility of an organization’s ICS/OT assets and communications. It rapidly pinpoints threats through exclusive intelligence-driven analytics, identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities, and provides practitioner focused response playbooks. Codified with the expertise of the largest, most experienced team of ICS/OT practitioners, Dragos ensures its customers are armed with the most up-to-date technology and intelligence to combat industrial adversaries.

Dragos is also the first industrial cybersecurity “unicorn,” having secured Series D funding of $200 million bringing its valuation to $1.7 billion. Funding rounds have been led by some of the most notable venture capital firms including Koch Disruptive Technologies and BlackRock. They have been joined by several of the most respected industrial organizations globally including Emerson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Grid Partners, and Rockwell Automation.

“It’s an honor to receive not one but two SC Media awards for Best Industrial Security Solution and Most Promising Unicorn, demonstrating our technical leadership in the industrial cybersecurity market as well as our success as a mission-focused organization protecting the critical infrastructure we rely on every day,” said Dragos Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Vescuso. “We understand industrial adversaries better than anyone and we consistently leverage this knowledge in our platform to help organizations around the world differentiate between anomalies and real threats to their critical infrastructure.”

This year, SC Media evolved its recognition program with the introduction of new award categories and several modified categories to the competition. The Trust Awards included 21 categories recognizing outstanding technology solutions in API, cloud, data security, managed detection, and more. The expanded Excellence Awards included 15 categories and opened participation to cybersecurity startups, investors, and financial partners.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

