Dragos CEO & Co-Founder Robert M. Lee to Address Global Audience on Securing Critical Infrastructure at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dragos, Inc.:
Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced CEO and Co-founder Robert M. Lee is returning as a speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for the session “Securing Critical Infrastructure.”
DETAILS:
Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure target IT and Operational Technology (OT), impacting the range of functions those technologies support. As attacks become more sophisticated, it is imperative for the global community to treat cybersecurity risk as a systemic challenge that requires collective decision-making and coordinated action across the private sector, governments, and civil society. How can business and political leaders mobilize a collective response to safeguard critical assets and mitigate systemic damage? Lee will share his perspective during this session, directly linked to the ongoing work of the Centre for Cybersecurity of the World Economic Forum.
WHEN:
Tuesday 17 January, 15:00-15:45 CET
WHERE:
Davos-Klosters, Switzerland
LOCATION:
Salon, Congress Centre, Davos-Klosters
LIVESTREAM:
MORE:
Also at Davos, Lee will participate in the multilateral meeting on Operational Collaboration Against Cybercrime, and help guide the dialogue around cybersecurity, cyber resilience, and digital trust during the Meeting for the Centre of Cybersecurity.
Lee is an active contributor to the World Economic Forum and returning Davos speaker. He previously spoke on Cyber Security of Critical Infrastructure at the Davos Annual Meeting 2022 during the Global Cybersecurity Outlook. Lee is a member of the WEF Cybersecurity Leadership Community and the WEF Subcommittee on Cyber Resilience for the Oil and Gas and Electricity Communities. He contributed to the WEF white paper for Cyber Resilience in the Oil and Gas Industry, “Advancing Supply Chain Security in Oil and Gas: An Industry Analysis” and published the WEF article, “Cybersecurity has much to learn from industrial safety planning.”
The World Economic Forum had previously selected Dragos as a “2020 Technology Pioneer,” an annual distinction that recognizes the 100 most innovative early to growth-stage companies from across the globe that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Dragos was the first industrial cybersecurity company to receive this recognition. WEF subsequently named Dragos as a Global Innovator.
ABOUT LEE:
Robert M. Lee is a recognized pioneer in industrial cybersecurity. He gained his start in cybersecurity as an U.S. Air Force Cyber Warfare Operations Officer tasked to the National Security Agency (NSA). There he established the first-of-its-kind ICS/SCADA cyber threat intelligence and intrusion analysis mission for the NSA to identify and analyze national threats to industrial infrastructure. Following his role at the NSA, Lee built the cybersecurity community’s first class for identifying and responding to threats targeted at ICS at the SANS Institute, the world’s largest company that specializes in information security and cybersecurity training.
Lee is routinely sought after for his advice and input into industrial threat detection and response. He has presented at major security conferences such as SANS, Black Hat, DEF CON, and RSA, and has testified to the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Robert serves on the Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee as the Vice Chair of the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience for National Security Subcommittee. He is regularly asked by various governments to brief national level leaders.
