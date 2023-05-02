DraftChamp Fantasy Sports Platform To Deploy New Patented Quiver Drafting Technology

Quiver changes how participants select players, simplifies drafting process and makes fantasy sports more accessible and easier to play

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DraftChamp, a new fantasy sports platform, will be deploying the Quiver Drafting System, a proprietary and patented drafting technology, when the platform launches at the start of the 2023 NFL season.

DraftChamp’s Quiver Drafting System simplifies the drafting process, shortens the time needed to pick a roster and enhances each participant’s chances of playing high profile players, all while delivering a fun and fair way of playing fantasy sports. Participants need only drag, drop and rank their top 15 players for each position of their fantasy lineup. The system gives participants the opportunity to draft a new team, head-to-head, directly against opponents every week of the season. This results in teams being comprised of the top players in each position going against other teams of top players without the same players competing against each other.

DraftChamp will award $1 million to the first-place winner at the end of the season. In addition to the $1 million first-place payout, cash prizes of varying amounts will be awarded to players who place within the top 30 highest scores for the season. Participants can sign-up and play an entire season for $40.

Most fantasy sports platforms, including ESPN, NFL.com, CBS Sports and Yahoo!, use the snake drafting system which requires participants to have extensive knowledge of every player, thereby eliminating a lot of people who would ordinarily be interested in joining. Participants have their teams affected by draft order superiority, unfair trades, player suspensions, season ending injuries and reverse order waiver wires.

Other platforms, including FanDuel and DraftKings, use a salary cap drafting process, which many believe is more about math than strategy. Participants must stay under an overall salary cap and in many instances end up playing against other participants with similar line-ups. In addition, there are work-around algorithm programs that can be purchased to give participants an unfair advantage.

“Drafting players is at the very heart of fantasy sports and we are rewriting the book on that process to give participants a better and more balanced playing experience,” said Ben Frazier, CEO of DraftChamp Fantasy Sports. “Our Quiver system will give current fantasy sports enthusiasts a new option for playing and result in more people joining a fantasy sports league now that the drafting process has been simplified, streamlined and equalized.”

An estimated 62 million people played fantasy sports in 2022, an increase of 12% from 2021. 54% of fantasy sports participants play in an NFL fantasy league. Fantasy football alone is a $70 billion industry that takes place during an 18-week timeframe, making it the 68th largest GDP in the world. Fantasy football participants spend $15 billion per season, which is more than NFL ticket sales, merchandise sales and television rights combined.

DraftChamp is a leading fantasy sports platform that utilizes its proprietary and patented Quiver Drafting System to create a better and more efficient experience for participants. The company is based in Sacramento, California. More information is available at DraftChamp.com.

Contacts

Steve Honig



The Honig Company, LLC



818-986-4300



press@honigllc.com