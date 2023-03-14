<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Dr. William Paolillo Joins AtmosphericIQ LLC's Board of Directors

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtmosphericIQ LLC, a leading provider of high-resolution data and feeds of real-time and historical weather and environmental data for commercial and industrial use, has announced the addition of Dr. William Paolillo to its board of directors. With a wealth of experience in sales and strategic alliances, Dr. Paolillo’s appointment is expected to bring valuable expertise to the board.

Prior to joining AtmosphericIQ LLC, Dr. Paolillo held several executive positions, including Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Advanced Technologies at J.W. Didado Electric, Vice President Sales at McGraw-Hill Construction, Vice President of Trade Sales at AkzoNobel Decorative Coatings, and Vice President of Sales at Black & Decker. His background in sales and business development will be instrumental in helping the company expand its reach and build strategic partnerships.

Thomas Hayden, CEO of AtmosphericIQ LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Paolillo’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Paolillo to our board of directors. His extensive experience in sales and strategic alliances will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our business and provide the best atmospheric data services and help transform our clients’ businesses.

Dr. Paolillo also shared his excitement for the opportunity saying, “I am excited to join the board of directors at AtmosphericIQ LLC. The company has a great reputation for providing high-quality atmospheric data services and I look forward to working with the team to build on their success and grow.”

Tom Hayden, CEO of AtmosphericIQ LLC

thayden@atmosphericiq.com

