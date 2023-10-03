Dr.Evidence® Launches Breakthrough Regulatory Intelligence Solution

New Offering to be Showcased at the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) Convergence Conference, Montreal, QC, October 3 – 5

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr.Evidence, the preeminent evidence-based insights platform for life sciences companies, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new regulatory intelligence solution. Building on the company’s industry gold standard label intelligence solution, DocLabel, as well as its next generation scientific literature search engine, this new offering marks a significant advancement in regulatory support for the life sciences industry. The Dr.Evidence team will be presenting its software at Booth #330 during the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) Convergence Conference in Montreal, QC, from October 3 – 5.

Dr.Evidence’s new regulatory intelligence solution, combined with its flagship DocLabel product, addresses the challenge of managing disparate and siloed data sources by streamlining the access and interrogation of essential health authority communications and drug labels, enabling regulatory teams to build robust strategies and respond confidently and rapidly to inquiries from health authorities.

Dr.Evidence’s regulatory intelligence solution enables users to query health authority documents via a range of filters to provide rapid insights into past submissions and related communications. Users may also ask questions via a generative AI chat feature. The adverse event feature enables regulatory teams to rapidly understand adverse events in context, with mapping to MedDRA terms for clarity.

“The new Regulatory Intelligence solution from Dr.Evidence represents a significant step forward in driving efficiencies for regulatory teams,” stated Hayley Parker, PhD., Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, PepGen Inc. “The ability to quickly and easily interrogate detailed health authority documents can accelerate our ability to develop effective strategies.”

Rose Higgins, CEO of Dr.Evidence, commented, “We are committed to revolutionizing how the life sciences industry approaches regulatory intelligence. We’ve applied our unparalleled domain expertise in building this advanced, AI-enabled solution, and our ‘human in the loop’ model relies on our clients’ applying their own extensive knowledge alongside the technology to navigate the complex regulatory landscape with greater efficiency and precision.”

Dr.Evidence invites attendees of the RAPS Convergence Conference to visit Booth #330 for a live demonstration of its fit-for-purpose regulatory intelligence solution.

About Dr.Evidence

Dr.Evidence is the preeminent evidence-based insights platform for life sciences, delivering value from discovery through commercialization. Through its platform, life sciences teams identify breakthrough insights grounded in the vast universe of published medical literature, drug labels, regulatory documents, and third-party data. It pushes the boundaries of healthcare technology and allows for new possibilities in science, enabling more informed decision making and faster time-to-market for accelerated impact.

https://drevidence.com/

