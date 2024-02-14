Dr. Darin Detwiler, Professor, Author and Renowned Food Safety Icon and Advocate, Teams Up With Logile to Improve Retail Food Safety

Dr. Detwiler to advise on all areas of food safety to support Logile’s evolving innovation to deliver ground-breaking solutions that help retailers effectively protect their customers and brands









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodsafety—Logile, Inc. today announced that Dr. Darin Detwiler has engaged with Logile to advise on all matters related to food safety in retail. In this capacity, he will provide research, insight and recommendations related to retail food safety, including sanitation, hygiene, temperature control, and legislative requirements such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

“I first became aware of Logile at a recent industry tradeshow where they demonstrated their innovative solution, Thermal Intelligence. It was refreshing to see how this solution provides retailers with a very accurate means of monitoring actual cold and hot holding food temperatures instead of simple asset air discharge temperatures. In addition to providing 24×7 temperature monitoring, their integrated solution includes a user-friendly mobile software app that pushes notification alerts and actionable tasks to retail store employees and designated leaders across the chain if any temperature issues are detected and not resolved,” shared Dr. Darin Detwiler, professor and food safety advocate.

Rick Schlenker, co-founder of Logile said, “It is a real pleasure to team up with one of the most respected and trusted food safety leaders in the industry. Our retail customers will benefit from Dr. Detwiler’s knowledge and recommendations as they guide our thermal intelligence food safety compliance solutions. Logile’s advanced food safety execution and compliance tools will allow retailers to improve dramatically and ultimately their customers and all consumers will benefit.”

Logile Thermal Intelligence™ automates food temperature taking and recording with wireless temperature sensors encapsulated in a thermal engineered fluid that imitates actual food temperatures and records them every 10 minutes, for both cold and hot foods. Logile offers a comprehensive food safety management solution platform that supports the implementation and execution of the retailer’s food safety program to improve food safety, compliance, temperature reporting and accuracy, and energy and asset usage/cost.

About Dr. Darin Detwiler

Dr. Darin Detwiler is an author, columnist, consultant, academic and “Food Safety Icon” who has served in appointed or other advisory capacities for the USDA, the FDA, NEHA, and more. A professor of food policy, his research and insights have served as keynote presentations before industry audiences and have appeared in magazines and newspaper articles, chapters, his own books, “Food Safety: Past, Present, and Predictions” and “Building the Future of Food Safety Technology,” TV shows, and in the 2023 Netflix documentary “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.” Dr. Detwiler is the recipient of the International Association for Food Protection’s 2022 Ewen C.D. Todd Control of Foodborne Illness Award as well as their 2018 Distinguished Service Award for dedicated and exceptional contributions to the reduction of risks of foodborne illness.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across the globe. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide flexible scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety, and mobile employee engagement to empower the connected worker—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: www.logile.com. Connect with Logile on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sherri Kolomayz



Director, Marketing



Logile, Inc.



sherri.kolomayz@logile.com

+1 647-920-3928