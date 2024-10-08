DPCG Wins Important VA 508 Compliance Contract

WACO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC (DPCG), a woman-owned, service-disabled Veteran owned small business is excited to announce their award of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Section 508 Audit, Testing, and Training Services contract. DPCG, partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton, brings years of 508 compliance expertise to the project and looks forward to providing this critical capability to the VA. DPCG also supports the VA’s Privileged Access Security (PAS) Solution Support as a prime contractor in addition to several projects providing support to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Office of Information & Technology (OI&T) and the Veteran Health Administration (VHA).





About this new award, Rosey Carter, DPCG’s Managing Partner, stated, “DPCG is super excited to be back on the Section 508 AT&T services support mission partnered with Booz Allen supporting the VA. We were previously a subcontractor for this work and in that capacity, we learned how incredibly important it is toward making the VA accessible to all Veterans.”

The 508 AT&T Services contract is 55 months and valued at $40.5M.

Contacts

Douglas Basile



doug.basile@dpcggov.net