DPCG rolls out new logo along with change in Partnership

WACO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC (DPCG) announces the retirement of Mr. Harry (Skip) Jones, a DPCG partner, on 31 December 2023. The company took advantage of the change to optimize internal processes, enhance their client-centric approach, strengthen business development capabilities, and unveil a new corporate logo that aligns more closely with their current culture.





Ms. Rosey Carter, a service-disabled Army Veteran with a twenty-nine plus year military career and nine years in the federal/DoD IT industry including five years as a DPCG partner, now leads the company which retains its Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Certification with the Small Business Administration (SBA). The company is now also a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

Mr. Doug Basile has been a partner at DPCG since 2019 and has over twenty-five years of government-related systems development, lifecycle management, business development, and business management experience with large-scale programs in successful corporations providing technical services to the federal government.

DPCG is currently providing technical and intellectual expertise for over a dozen clients and is partnered with CareView Technologies to bring patient monitoring and fall prevention technologies to five VA medical facilities. The company has the VA T4NG and GSA IDIQ contracts.

DPCG, with its fresh look and highly skilled professional team, look forward to a very successful 2024 and beyond. (decisivepointconsulting.com)

