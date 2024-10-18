Home Business Wire Doximity to Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results on November 7, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024 after market close on November 7, 2024. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.


To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company’s network members include more than 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

