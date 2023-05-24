<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Doximity to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that Dr. Nate Gross, co-founder and chief strategy officer, will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The Company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, visit www.doximity.com.

Perry Gold

ir@doximity.com

Amanda Cox

pr@doximity.com

